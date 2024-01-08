Russell Westbrook shows off quirky style with Feng Chen Wang’s outfit before Clippers-Lakers showdown

Russell Westbrook walked off to the Clippers-Lakers game suited in a denim-themed outfit. Dressed in the Feng Chen Wang denim jacket, he donned the pre-game outfit vibes.

His latest all-denim style caught attention when he headed for the game against the Lakers last night. Continuing the vibe check routine, the official Instagram handle of the Los Angeles Clippers posted a story featuring Russell Westbrook in his cowboy 2-in-1 design jacked with colored denim patches.

Westbrook before the Lakers-Clippers game

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The jacket in the frame comes with a 2-in-1 design with multiple ways of wearing it. It was from a brand called Feng Chen Wang, who is a Chinese-born London-based menswear designer. Additionally, Russell Westbrook complemented his look with a black cap, a pair of blue denim jeans, and black leather boots.

Russell Westbrook wears shades of every color before games

Russell Westbrook is renowned for his prowess on the basketball court and his bold and vibrant fashion sense.

In a recent series of Instagram stories in December, he drew attention by displaying his fondness for the color yellow. Westbrook used various colors of yellow throughout the "Week of Yellow," matching it with black-themed attire such as leather jackets, silk pants, bonnets, and eyewear.

In an interview with Vogue last year, Russell Westbrook spoke about his outfit combination choices:

“Yes, there will be good reviews, bad reviews, but doesn’t really matter . As long as I feel good about it, I hope it inspires people to wear and be outgoing and outspoken.”

In his opinion, he said that he chooses his dresses in which he feels good and does not think of the potential for criticism and differing opinions. However, it can easily be seen in the California-born star's pre-game outfit picks throughout the season where the color yellow stood out to be his favorite pick to stack up the style statement.

Westbrook paired his favorite yellow color with different colors

Beyond his fashion endeavors, Westbrook's impact extends to his impressive basketball career. As a 35-year-old NBA star in his 16th season, he has achieved numerous accolades, including winning the 2017 NBA MVP, being a nine-time NBA All-Star, a two-time All-NBA First Team member, and a two-time Olympic Gold Medalist. His influence on and off the court reflects his multifaceted talents and unwavering determination to make an impact in the world of sports and fashion.