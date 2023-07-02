Russell Westbrook recently re-signed with the LA Clippers after playing only 21 regular season games and five postseason games with the team. He signed a two-year contract, but to everyone's surprise, Westbrook took a huge pay cut compared to his previous salary figures. Westbrook and the Clippers agreed to a two-year contract worth $7.86 million.

It's surprising to witness such a significant decline in his player value, especially considering that Westbrook continues to possess the skills of an All-Star-caliber player. However, it is undeniable that his statistics have experienced a significant decrease compared to his previous tenures with the OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets, and Washington Wizards.

While this does seem to be an ideal setup for the Clippers, most fans on social media are in shock. They think that Westbrook deserves better. Here's what some of them had to say:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

@LIQRstoreJUNKIE tweeted: "No championship pressure. Win win for both sides"

J-LOCO @LIQRstoreJUNKIE @wojespn No championship pressure. Win win for both sides @wojespn No championship pressure. Win win for both sides

@kryptonprobett tweeted: "Terrible contract."

@tal_ferguson tweeted: "This gotta be the most disrespectful contract in nba history"

Tal Ferguson @tal_ferguson @wojespn This gotta be the most disrespectful contract in nba history @wojespn This gotta be the most disrespectful contract in nba history

@ardie_dalangin tweeted: "If he wants a pay cut to contend then I understand… but why the clippers though????"

ardie prayer @ardie_dalangin @wojespn If he wants a pay cut to contend then I understand… but why the clippers though???? @wojespn If he wants a pay cut to contend then I understand… but why the clippers though????

@photogenik1911 tweeted: "That’s a one-year number"

@Kingmilthe8god tweeted: "Aye F**k it right"

@GoatedKing223 tweeted: "He took a hometown discount to stay thats the most the clips could over"

OG Clip @GoatedKing223 @wojespn He took a hometown discount to stay thats the most the clips could over @wojespn He took a hometown discount to stay thats the most the clips could over

@karifanas tweeted: "Thats peanuts for him, why does he agree on that? To do what he loves? Sponsorship contracts need him to play?"

Karolis @karifanas @wojespn Thats peanuts for him, why does he agree on that? To do what he loves? Sponsorship contracts need him to play? @wojespn Thats peanuts for him, why does he agree on that? To do what he loves? Sponsorship contracts need him to play?

@richgenix tweeted: "He doesn’t care about money man, he just wanna play with PG and kawhi and win the title he already stacked up his bread"

rich🥷🏿 @richgenix @wojespn He doesn’t care about money man, he just wanna play with PG and kawhi and win the title he already stacked up his bread @wojespn He doesn’t care about money man, he just wanna play with PG and kawhi and win the title he already stacked up his bread

@pacer_cop tweeted: "Daaaaaaamn!!! The fall of Russell Westbrook!!!"

Did Russell Westbrook make the right decision?

Chicago Bulls v Los Angeles Clippers

Following the expiration of his contract, Russell Westbrook made the decision to recommit to the LA Clippers. In doing so, Westbrook willingly accepted a substantial reduction in salary, with his earnings totaling just $7.86 million over the course of two seasons. Specifically, he anticipates earning approximately $3.83 million for the upcoming season, followed by $4.02 million in the 2024-25 season.

The question now is, was it worth it? Obviously, Westbrook wants to win a championship. He is currently one of the greats to never win a ring in their career. Now that the clock is ticking in his career, we're assuming that Westbrook made a decision that not many NBA superstars are willing to make, and that's reducing their salary to make way for his team to sign more efficient players.

Westbrook is approaching his mid-30s this November but is not showing any signs of slowing down just yet. Having said that, the Clippers need to take advantage of his athleticism while they still can. Right now, LA has the big three of Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and Westbrook. With the explosive point guard taking a huge pay cut, they need to surround those three with better role players.

Poll : 0 votes