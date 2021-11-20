"Russell Westbrook isn't the solution with this group" - Tim Legler not impressed by Russell Westbrook’s impact since joining the LA Lakers

As far as disappointment goes, the 2021-22 LA Lakers team has been the epitome of it so far this NBA season, and Russell Westbrook has not helped matters. Nothing is clicking for the team as they are pinned down in the bottom half of the Western Conference standings.

Staying productive without LeBron James was the LA Lakers' major concern during the 2020-21 season, which eventually led to a first-round playoff exit. To remedy that, Rob Pelinka entered a five-team trade to land Russell Westbrook, who was going to be the third superstar on the team. While his status as a superstar cannot be questioned, he is not delivering the goods.

Sports analyst Tim Legler recently joined Max Kellerman on "This Just In" to discuss the state of the LA Lakers without James, and he did not mince his words regarding Russell Westbrook.

When asked what his biggest takeaway was during LeBron's absence, he had this to say:

"I'm gonna admit that I was wrong, and maybe some other people were too but I'm just gonna own up for myself. I thought adding Russell Westbrook was gonna pay off big dividends in the regular season on the nights LeBron James is gonna sit."

After predicting the number of games LeBron will be available for and expressing his distrust for Russell Westbrook's ability to lead them to victories on those nights, he added:

"Russell Westbrook isn't the solution with this LA Lakers group for them to be able to keep their head above water while LeBron James gets rest."

Many will agree with Legler, and rightfully so. But Mr. Triple-double also has it in him to turn things around in the twinkle of an eye.

How much needs to change for Russell Westbrook to be the player the LA Lakers want?

First, ball protection needs to be prioritized. Russell Westbrook has never been the best protector of the ball, but his turnover rate is ridiculously high early this season. Annoyingly for LA Lakers fans, many of them could have been avoided.

StatMuse @statmuse Russell Westbrook is averaging the most career turnovers per game in NBA history (4.1).



Even if he were to have 0 turnovers for the rest of this season, he would still hold the all-time record. Russell Westbrook is averaging the most career turnovers per game in NBA history (4.1).Even if he were to have 0 turnovers for the rest of this season, he would still hold the all-time record. https://t.co/dHfTXfuJ6L

Russ' decision-making has been dismal so far. It is hard to see Russell Westbrook operating as a second fiddle, which could be the main reason for his poor performance. Perhaps, gradually, the LA Lakers will find a way to make it work.

LeBron James made a return against the Boston Celtics after missing eight games due to an abdominal strain. Unfortunately, the LA Lakers still lost 130-108.

Russell Westbrook has always been the player to bring the ball up the court. As one of the most athletic players in this aging Lakers team, perhaps it is time he works on his movement off the ball. He might need to embrace a different approach that would result in him taking mostly high percentage shots.

So far this season, Russell Westbrook is averaging 18.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 8.6 assists while shooting 42.6% from the field. He also has the worst offensive rating (101.2) of his entire career.

