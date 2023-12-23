Russell Westbrook throws down the gauntlet: "Ain't many defenders better than me"

At 35 years old, Russell Westbrook may not be the player he was back in his OKC Thunder days, but his basketball knowledge and IQ are still one of the best in the league. The former league MVP is now playing a sixth-man role for the Los Angeles Clippers and he takes pride in his role and ability to stop premier basketball players.

In the 2023-24 season, Westbrook has been averaging 11.3 points 6.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 24 minutes of playing time. But what is a glaring stat that many don't know is that he has the season record for lowest opponent FG% with at least 100+ shots defended.

In that list, he tops everyone with an opponent FG% of 37.6%, followed by Nikiel Alexander-Walker of the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Houston Rockets' Jeff Green at 38.8%. Kelly Oubre Jr. of the Philadelphia 76ers and Rockets' Tari Eason round up the top five.

Asked about his defense, Westbrook was just spitting facts and he has the numbers to back it up:

"Ain't too many people defending me at this point, if we're keeping it honest," said Westbrook.

Russell Westbrook gets a warm ovation playing against former team OKC Thunder

The Los Angeles Clippers' most recent game against the OKC Thunder resulted in a 134-115 loss that snapped their eight-game winning streak. However, not all LA Clippers players went home empty-handed.

As he checked in for the first time in the game, Westbrook unexpectedly got an ovation as fans cheered for their former franchise player.

Despite the loss, the nine-time NBA champion went vintage tallying 15 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. He also shot 7-of-12 from the field in 29 minutes of playing time.

Recalling what occurred during the game, Westbrook had nothing but love for the fans and franchise that made him a huge name in basketball:

“Best [fans] in the world. It’s like home for me to be honest. I grew up here and they welcomed me and my family with open arms. They gave me everything they had every night and I did the same and I’m grateful," Westbrook told local reporters.

Russell Westbrook spent 11 seasons with the OKC Thunder and averaged 23.0 points, 8.3 assists, 7.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. He also helped the team go to the NBA Finals in 2012.