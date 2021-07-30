Russell Westbrook traded to LA Lakers: Here's how Twitter reacted to the reported blockbuster move

The LA Lakers have reportedly acquired Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards in a blockbuster draft-day trade that has rocked the NBA. The Athletic and Stadium’s Shams Charania and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the blockbuster trade that broke the internet on Thursday night.

“The Washington Wizards have agreed to trade Russell Westbrook, 2024 second-round pick, 2028 second-round pick to the Los Angeles Lakers for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and No. 22 tonight, sources tell The Athletic and Stadium,” Charania said.

Additionally, the LA Lakers were reportedly receiving the Wizards’ 2024 and 2028 second-round picks to finalize the deal.

The trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook is as potent as any Big 3 in recent memory. It’s up to coach Frank Vogel now to make this partnership work on the floor.

Russell Westbrook trade to LA Lakers: Twitter explodes with news of deal

Russell Westbrook #4 in action against Dennis Schroder #12

Twitter was on fire with the news of Russell Westbrook going to the LA Lakers. Westbrook’s desire was to come home to his roots heading into his 14th year in the league. The 2017 MVP is from Southern California and played at UCLA in college.

Check out some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Pelinka and Jeanie Buss after the Lakers got the Westbrook trade done pic.twitter.com/vSqg0qnHWp — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) July 30, 2021

Lakers fans on Twitter like pic.twitter.com/oQZWCaslHH — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 29, 2021

The Lakers' 3x3 team is gonna be awesome. — Rob Peterson (@ShotDrJr) July 30, 2021

Scherzer and Westbrook at LAX after both being traded to LA pic.twitter.com/hDUSk4Sn9R — 🉑 London®️ (@Viveros1600) July 30, 2021

Russell Westbrook has now played in more teams than KD pic.twitter.com/brqBiP6Xiq — bambu (@babybambu35) July 30, 2021

LA Lakers great and former executive chimed in on the Russell Westbrook trade.

Laker Nation, the blockbuster trade that’s bringing Russell Westbrook to the @Lakers is VERY exciting and will definitely make the Lakers a championship contender next season! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 30, 2021

With Westbrook joining LeBron and AD, the Lakers now have their version of the Big 3. All we need now is a couple of shooters and we’ll be tough to beat!! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 30, 2021

Lebron and AD celebrating after Rob Pelinka trades Kyle Kuzma and brings DeMar DeRozan and Russell Westbrook to the Lakers pic.twitter.com/iAQA8rjFUt — Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) July 29, 2021

LeGoat just settles the argument every time I know Bron will help Russ with his decision making especially in the playoffs LeBron/Russ is must see tv just need Lakers to sign the veterans that are shooters I’m taking Lakers in 4 against anyone including the fraudulent Nets team — LeBron is a walking W (@LBJTHEGOATMAN6) July 30, 2021

James Harden and Kevin Durant coming onto Twitter to see Russell Westbrook is coming to the Lakers pic.twitter.com/qVMkOugmIU — Bazinga (@BBingBBoom7) July 30, 2021

Some fans were already wondering which All-Star player will come to the LA Lakers next and join in on the fun.

LeBron, AD, demar derozan, Russell Westbrook, Andre Drummond (maybe) anyways lakers in 4 pic.twitter.com/cWR4Dc0lfS — Bron 6 is back!!!!! ➐ (@bron_back) July 30, 2021

If the lakers still get demar it’s over — lil hokage (@chriss_santana) July 30, 2021

Other fans were not too happy with the trade.

Never have I seen a more utterly pointless yet hyped trade than Westbrook to LA. — PassPassRun (@Titan448) July 30, 2021

Lakers not a superteam — ryan ♛® (@perky_shadows) July 30, 2021

As usual, world-renowned LeBron hater Skip Bayless was critical of the trade and will no doubt use the news to fuel his rage for the upcoming season.

DONE DEAL, says Woj: Westbrook to Lakers. Good luck, Bron: Russ is a terrible 3-pt shooter, not much better on FTs. Prioritizes STARRING slightly over WINNING. More about triple-doubles than Ws. Never has had great feeling for how to get games home. Plays HARD, for himself. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) July 30, 2021

LeBron James is still the best passer in basketball. Lakers are best when he's playing PG, initiating the offense. And now they've added RUSSELL WESTBROOK? I realize LeBron needs to surround himself with all the stars (and help) he can get - BUT NOT THIS STAR. Desperate disaster. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) July 30, 2021

Needless to say, Russell Westbrook going to the LA Lakers has made the NBA the talk of the town even more, especially on a night when the 2021 draft was supposed to be where the attention of the basketball world should be.

The NBA's 2021-22 season is going to be a lot more interesting with Russell Westbrook back on a winning ball club and one of the league's most storied franchises to boot.

The LA Lakers are certainly one of the favorites to win the NBA title along with the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets next season. The question now is how the LA Lakers will fill out the entire roster.

Stay tuned.

