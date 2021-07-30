Russell Westbrook traded to LA Lakers: Here's how Twitter reacted to the reported blockbuster move

The LA Lakers have reportedly acquired Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards in a blockbuster draft-day trade that has rocked the NBA. The Athletic and Stadium’s Shams Charania and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the blockbuster trade that broke the internet on Thursday night.
“The Washington Wizards have agreed to trade Russell Westbrook, 2024 second-round pick, 2028 second-round pick to the Los Angeles Lakers for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and No. 22 tonight, sources tell The Athletic and Stadium,” Charania said.
Additionally, the LA Lakers were reportedly receiving the Wizards’ 2024 and 2028 second-round picks to finalize the deal.
The trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook is as potent as any Big 3 in recent memory. It’s up to coach Frank Vogel now to make this partnership work on the floor.
Russell Westbrook trade to LA Lakers: Twitter explodes with news of deal
Twitter was on fire with the news of Russell Westbrook going to the LA Lakers. Westbrook’s desire was to come home to his roots heading into his 14th year in the league. The 2017 MVP is from Southern California and played at UCLA in college.
Check out some of the best reactions on Twitter:
LA Lakers great and former executive chimed in on the Russell Westbrook trade.
Some fans were already wondering which All-Star player will come to the LA Lakers next and join in on the fun.
Other fans were not too happy with the trade.
As usual, world-renowned LeBron hater Skip Bayless was critical of the trade and will no doubt use the news to fuel his rage for the upcoming season.
Needless to say, Russell Westbrook going to the LA Lakers has made the NBA the talk of the town even more, especially on a night when the 2021 draft was supposed to be where the attention of the basketball world should be.
The NBA's 2021-22 season is going to be a lot more interesting with Russell Westbrook back on a winning ball club and one of the league's most storied franchises to boot.
The LA Lakers are certainly one of the favorites to win the NBA title along with the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets next season. The question now is how the LA Lakers will fill out the entire roster.
