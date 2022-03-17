"It's a Russell Westbrook reality show right now" - Jay Williams suggests playing on LeBron James' team has Russell Westbrook under pressure he is not used to

Russell Westbrook and the LA Lakers suffered another blowout loss, delivered by a team effort from the Minnesota Timberwolves. Both LeBron James and Westbrook shot poorly from the field, combining for only 34 points in the 124-104 loss.

Despite an all-round poor performance by the Lakers, Russell Westbrook received the short end of the stick, getting criticized by the opponent for his poor form.

"I feel like that was a defense mechanism kicking in, talking about him obviously winning an MVP. His play on the court speaks exponentially louder. ... It's a Russell Westbrook reality show right now." @RealJayWilliams on Russell Westbrook's response to trash talk

However, Russell Westbrook remains unfazed, as he pointed out in a post-game interview:

“The trash talking doesn’t bother me none. Nobody over there has done anything in this league that, you know, make me put my eyes up – ‘Oh they’re talking mess, let me respond.’”

On the latest episode of ESPN’s “Get Up”, Jay Williams gave his take on Westbrook’s response to the trash talk by saying:

“I just feel bad for where Russ is right now. I feel like that was a defense mechanism kicking in, talking about obviously him winning an MVP. But look, his play on the court speaks exponentially louder than the words he could at a post presser.”

Russell Westbrook made some glaring misses in the game, getting himself caught up in trash talk from the opposing team. Throughout the game, Westbrook’s longtime foe – Patrick Beverly – got under his skin and repeatedly called him “trash”.

Tonight was the first time Patrick Beverley (18) outscored Russell Westbrook (15) in his career.

To make matters worse, almost all the Timberwolves’ defenders left Westbrook wide open on the perimeter, challenging him to take a shot he’s been struggling with throughout the season.

Jay Williams then went on to touch upon the Lakers’ current situation and Russell Westbrook playing under scrutiny by saying:

“Minnesota is just a better team than the Lakers are right now. They were a ten-point favorite last night at home. When was the last time you said that the Lakers were a ten-point underdog against the Minnesota Timberwolves?”

“I think for a guy like Russ, you know when he was in OKC – he didn’t get criticized every single day. Cause nobody expected him to win a championship. Houston, it started to happen a little bit, going to DC, going to other places – didn’t really happen.”

“Now when you play with LeBron James, every single day, everything you say you do, will be criticized, will be scrutinized. It’s a Russell Westbrook reality show right now.”

Can Russell Westbrook find it in himself to adapt?

Westbrook has had a glaringly poor season shooting the ball, something the opponents have been able to capitalize on. Not only have his scoring numbers taken a hit, but the assist numbers have been pretty low as well.

No doubt, the Lakers are in this position because of a collective failure to step-up, but a lot more is expected out of a player like Russell Westbrook. Teams have been able to attack his weaknesses and make him a non-factor this season, evident in the Timberwolves’ strategy of leaving him open.

Westbrook either has a few options at his disposal. The first being converting shots, finding his teammates open looks and being able to contribute effectively as a starter. The second option is for him to recognize his strengths and use them as a role player – coming off the bench.

