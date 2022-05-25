“Every day we came out with here the daily Russell Westbrick blooper reel” - Skip Bayless says the Lakers can’t put Russell Westbrook into a trade package for Zach LaVine, says he’s untradeable

There is plenty of speculation about the LA Lakers attempting to move on from Russell Westbrook with a trade. However, Skip Bayless believes that there's no way he could be included in a potential trade with the Chicago Bulls for Zach LaVine.

Regardless of the LA Lakers' future coaching situation, it isn't easy to ensure that the team can return to the playoffs as presently constructed. The team failed to do so this year with one of the oldest rosters in basketball.

Now that the veteran roster has aged another year and is set to lose some players to free agency, some significant moves are likely on the horizon. One player that some speculate could be on the move is Russell Westbrook.

"Magic's point is that Russ is untradeable. They aren't going to be able to trade some Russell package for Zach LaVine. It's a nightmare." — Magic Johnson says the Lakers are better off keeping Westbrook:"Magic's point is that Russ is untradeable. They aren't going to be able to trade some Russell package for Zach LaVine. It's a nightmare." — @RealSkipBayless Magic Johnson says the Lakers are better off keeping Westbrook:"Magic's point is that Russ is untradeable. They aren't going to be able to trade some Russell package for Zach LaVine. It's a nightmare." — @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/unF7fB6IDa

One player that the LA Lakers have been speculated to have an interest in making a move for is Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls. Skip Bayless does not see that trade or any similar ones happening for Westbrook and the Lakers, stating:

"I believe you're missing Magic's point. His point is that Russ is untradeable, which has been my point to you from day one. They're not going to be able to trade some Russell package for Zach LaVine.

"They're not going to be able to trade some Russell package to Indiana from Malcolm Brogdon and Buddy Hield. You're dreaming and it's a nightmare."

As much as the Lakers may want to move on from Westbrook, trading him after the season he had in Los Angeles could make it difficult. Bayless said:

"Every day we came out here with the daily Russell Westbrick blooper reel, the turnover tape, or the missed shots tape, and they were they were laughably bad.

"We put clown music underneath them because it was so bad. Well, the rest of the league knows how bad he has degenerated into being because he has lost some of his athleticism."

Russell Westbrook's perceived decline during the 2021-2022 season impacted the trade value for the aging star. If they want to move the "untradable" superstar, it may force the Lakers to make an undesirable move.

Russell Westbrook's trade value could force the LA Lakers to keep him regardless of the situation

Trading Westbrook could prove difficult, given the current trade marketplace.

Skip Bayless does have a point about Russell Westbrook's trade value. Recent reports indicate that teams want more than the aging point guard if they are going to take on his contract.

But as of now, the Lakers have no intention of using a first-rounder to facilitate a Westbrook trade.



Sources tell theathletic.com/3324047/?sourc… Teams have been demanding the inclusion of at least one first-round pick to take on Russell Westbrook’s expiring contract.But as of now, the Lakers have no intention of using a first-rounder to facilitate a Westbrook trade.Sources tell @jovanbuha Teams have been demanding the inclusion of at least one first-round pick to take on Russell Westbrook’s expiring contract.But as of now, the Lakers have no intention of using a first-rounder to facilitate a Westbrook trade.Sources tell @jovanbuha: theathletic.com/3324047/?sourc… https://t.co/fIlojZb2tm

While it is always possible for Westbrook's trade value to increase, a team going from wanting a first-round pick to trading away a star for Westbrook seems unlikely.

Still, as the report indicates, a new coach could be the solution to making the current situation work. The new coach may have to make Russell Westbrook work, given the current trade value.

