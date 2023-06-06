"I have skills and people I turn to for advice” – Russell Westbrook's wife Nina Westbrook on facing criticism directed toward NBA star

During Russell Westbrook's time with the LA Lakers, he seemed to be going through quite a few struggles when it came to dealing with critics. Both at home and on the road, Westbrook dealt with hecklers from the stands who called him 'Westbrick' to get under his skin.

At one point in March, Russell Westbrook even went on record to say he didn't want to bring his kids to games because of the heckling. In addition, he said his mom brought up the situation to him, revealing that his family doesn't want to go to home games.

Fortunately for Westbrook, since joining the LA Clippers, he's received plenty of love and support from their fans as he put on a spectacular effort in the playoffs. During a recent interview with People, his wife, Nina Westbrook, spoke about the difficult times their family had to get through:

"I have skills and people I turn to for advice, so fortunately for me, I'm not very affected by things that happen outside of my circle, but my kids are young, and they don't have that same experience."

As Nina said, the biggest challenge her family faced was how the criticism affected their three kids. Fortunately for the family, there has been much less criticism as of late thanks to Russell Westbrook's recent playoff performances.

What did Russell Westbrook say about the hostility he faced

During his first year with the Lakers, Westbrook, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis had limited opportunities to play together due to their injuries.

In the absence of James and Davis, Westbrook shouldered most of the burden and fielded most of the criticism. He said earlier this season to media members:

“I don’t even want to bring my kids to the game because I don’t want them to hear people calling their dad nicknames and all these names for no reason because he’s playing the game that he loves. It’s gotten so bad where my family don’t even want to go to home games, to any game.

"It’s just super unfortunate, super upsetting to me and I’m at a point where I’m going to continue to address it. It’s just unfortunate.”

After being traded to the LA Clippers, Westbrook seemed to be much more appreciated, specifically in the playoffs. After picking up a win in Game 1, Westbrook erupted for a 28-point performance in Game 2, before then posting a 30-point double-double in Game 3.

Following a 37-point performance in Game 4, Westbrook spoke to media members in LA about the loss. Up on stage with him was his son, showing that even though the team lost, he feels comfortable bringing his kids to games again.

Although the team came up short in the series partly due to injuries, Westbrook's play earned him plenty of praise.

