Russell Wilson vs Russell Westbrook: Which Russ trade was worse? Evaluating Lakers' fortunes vs Broncos following TNF defeat

Russell Wilson and Russell Westbrook are two of the most talked about athletes in American sports. Wilson is a Super Bowl winner with the Seattle Seahawks before he was traded to the Denver Broncos. Westbrook, meanwhile, became the NBA’ triple-double king during his time with the OKC Thunder before eventually landing with the LA Lakers.

The Broncos and the Lakers had had expectations when they acquired the two superstars. Wilson was supposed to be Denver’s savior after Peyton Manning walked off into the sunset in 2015. Westbrook was acquired by LA to be the third star alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

After one-and-a-half seasons with James and Davis, it’s safe to say the Lakers made the wrong trade. They missed the playoffs in Russell Westbrook’s first year and then were one of the worst teams in his next couple of months with the team.

Russell Wilson was in the same boat. He couldn’t replicate his magic in Seattle and quickly became a meme even among Broncos Country. With the advantage of hindsight, we take a look at which “Russ” trade was the worst between the Lakers and the Broncos.

The LA Lakers managed to salvage the Russell Westbrook trade

The LA Lakers traded Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and the 22nd pick of the 2021 draft to the Washington Wizards for Russell Westbrook. Lakers GM Rob Pelinka, reportedly behind the urging of LeBron James, chose the former MVP despite fit issues over Buddy Hield and probably DeMar DeRozan.

LA opened the 2021-22 season with a star-studded cast that included James, Westbrook, Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard. They quickly became basketball’s favorite punching bag. By season’s end, “Russ” threw everyone under the bus after the Lakers failed to make the playoffs.

Jeanie Buss fired former coach Frank Vogel and replaced him with Darvin Ham. The hope was that Ham would bring out the best in Westbrook the way Vogel couldn’t.

Somehow, Ham proved to be the Russell Westbrook whisperer. He convinced the two-time scoring champ and three-time assists leader to come off the bench. “Brodie” was so good in that role that he became the odds-on favorite to win the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year.

The triple-double king started playing well, but the LA Lakers were still struggling. Pelinka ultimately shipped the point guard to the Utah Jazz in a three-team deal. The Lakers got D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt. They were crucial in helping LeBron James carry the team to the Western Conference finals.

That Russell Westbrook had an expiring contract in his second season with the Lakers was a big win for the team. They weren’t stuck with him as the rebuilding Utah Jazz were confident “Brodie” would agree to a buyout once the deal was agreed.

The Denver Broncos are still stuck with Russell Wilson

The Denver Broncos also paid a big price in acquiring one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks. Denver sent three players, four draft picks and a draft swap to land the nine-time Pro-Bowler.

With expectations in Broncos country sky high, Russell Wilson responded with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, easily the worst in his career. Adding insult to injury was how Geno Smith, his replacement in Seattle, played well-above expectations.

While Wilson badly struggled, Smith led the Seahawks to the playoffs and finished with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He was named to his first Pro-Bowl and won the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year Award.

Unfortunately for Denver, there’s no easy way to get rid of Russell Wilson. A few weeks after acquiring him, he signed a five-year $242.5 million extension with $124 million guaranteed at signing. Wilson’s total guaranteed money is $161 million, the seventh-highest in the league. Patrick Mahomes, arguably the NFL’s best quarterback is 10th with $141.5 million.

After a 5-12 2022 campaign, Russell Wilson is off to another bad start. The Denver Broncos are now 1-5 following a loss to Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs. Even with the highly-touted Sean Payton calling the plays, Wilson 95 yards. He had one touchdown and two interceptions.

If not for a late comeback win against the Chicago Bears, Denver could easily still be 0-6. Geno Smith, meanwhile, has led the Seattle Seahawks to a 3-1 record.

Unlike Russell Westbrook, Russell Wilson does not have an inspiring contract. The Broncos can’t afford to cut him this year and no team will trade for him given his contract and struggles. If they cut him pre-June 2024, the team will still incur a massive $85 million in dead money.

The LA Lakers decisively came out better following the Russell Westbrook episode compared to the Denver Broncos’ acquisition of Russell Wilson.