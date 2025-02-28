Rutgers star Dylan Harper's father Ron Harper makes striking plea about college officials - "Someone should look into it

Ron Harper, the father of Rutgers star guard Dylan Harper, watched his son play Michigan on Thursday. He joined the Scarlet Knights' fans after the game to blast the referees after Rutgers lost 84-82 on a buzzer-beating triple by Nimari Burnett. The former Chicago Bulls star promptly went on X (formerly Twitter) to express his feelings.

“I will said it again someone should look into the officials in college basketball @NCAA @MarchMadnessMBB,” Harper wrote.

Behind Dylan Harper, Rutgers led 57-49 at halftime. They were in the driver’s seat 74-62 halfway through the second half before the Wolverines sprinted to the finish line for the come-from-behind win. The Knights scored 74 points in the first 29 minutes on the road but limped to add only eight points in the last 11.

The former NBA player did not specify a play that prompted him to ask the NCAA to conduct an investigation. However, some fans pointed out some inconsistencies in the game that the officials failed to call.

Ron Harper's son, Dylan Harper, is expected to land in the Top 3 of the 2025 NBA Draft

Regardless of how Rutgers’ campaign will end, Ron Harper’s son, Dylan Harper, is expected to play in the NBA next season. Most mock drafts push him No. 2 behind Duke star Cooper Flagg. In some scenarios, he eked past the Blue Devils forward in draft simulations.

The Scarlet Knights point guard is averaging 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 steals per game. Draft expert Jonathan Givony gave the scouting report on Harper:

"Dylan Harper's combination of size, shot-creation, passing creativity, finishing skill and scoring instincts have drawn comparisons in NBA circles to a young James Harden. The 18-year old will be an exciting addition to the NBA team lucky enough to land his services."

NBA Draft Room called Harper an “elite” shooting guard, “who can play on or off the ball.” The scouting site raved at his skills and athleticism, which will make him perhaps the best prospect in 2025.

Ron Harper sees a bright future for his son but he is still calling out the NCAA to improve its officiating. Once the younger Harper turns pro, one will be surprised if the former Cleveland Cavaliers star’s comments will be NBA-focused in 2025.

