  • "Ryan Clark in shambles": Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend sparks wild fan reactions after trolling Knicks with brutal IG caption 

By Sameer Khan
Modified May 23, 2025 11:42 GMT
Tyrese Haliburton
Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend trolls the Knicks, sparking wild reactions from fans (Credits: Imagn and IG/@jadeeejones)

Tyrese Haliburton’s girlfriend, Jade Jones, sparked some wild reactions from NBA fans after she trolled the New York Knicks with a brutal caption on Instagram. The Knicks lost Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals to the Indiana Pacers. Tyrese Haliburton hit a game-tying buzzer-beater to send the game to overtime.

The Pacers went on to win 138-135 at Madison Square Garden. On Thursday, Jade Jones posted photographs of herself attending Game 1. Her caption seemed to refer to Haliburton’s game-tying shot that bounced high off the rim before dropping. She wrote:

“Finally got to see the ball drop in NYC 😏.”
Fans on X have been giving some wild reactions to Jones’ dig at the Knicks:

One fan said:

Another fan opined:

Another fan said:

Fans also continued to drag ESPN analyst Ryan Clark into the conversation in light of his recent comments about Robert Griffin III's wife.

One fan said:

Another fan said:

If they keep it up, it won't take long for Tyrese Haliburton and his girlfriend to become public enemy No. 1 for Knicks fans. Haliburton also went to lengths to irk the New York crowd after he recreated Reggie Miller's iconic choking celebration following his game-tying shot on Wednesday.

Haliburton finished Game 1 with 31 points, 11 assists and four rebounds. He is now averaging 18.7 points, 9.5 assists and 5.4 rebounds in the playoffs this year. Thanks to his performances, the Pacers are now seven playoff wins away from an NBA championship.

Tyrese Haliburton was relieved to know he didn't waste Reggie Miller's iconic "choke" celebration

Tyrese Haliburton pulled out Reggie Miller's iconic choke celebration, thinking he had won the game for the Pacers with his 3-pointer. However, the shot was reviewed and turned out to be a 2-pointer because he had a foot on the line.

Thankfully, the Pacers pulled away in overtime, allowing Haliburton to escape much trolling from fans. Speaking after the game, he expressed relief over the fact that Miller's celebration wasn't wasted:

"I was sick, I was just hoping, I was like, 'I gotta make sure I didn't waste the celly.'"

While his celebration from Game 1 didn't go to waste, there is still much at stake for Haliburton. His choking gesture could come back to haunt him if the Pacers lose this series to New York.

