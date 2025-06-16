  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Ryen Russillo predicts Spurs won't give up No. 2 pick even with Lauri Markkanen, No. 5 pick offer

Ryen Russillo predicts Spurs won't give up No. 2 pick even with Lauri Markkanen, No. 5 pick offer

By Ernesto Cova
Modified Jun 16, 2025 12:56 GMT
NBA: Chicago Bulls at Utah Jazz - Source: Imagn
The Spurs want to keep the No. 2 pick - Source: Imagn

The San Antonio Spurs have the last two Rookie of the Year winners, and they would love to make it three in a row. While most people are focused on Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, the projected No. 2 selection, is also considered a potential superstar in the making.

Ad

That's why NBA insider Ryen Russillo doesn't see the Spurs trading down from the No. 2 selection right now.

"No one in the NBA would trade out of No. 2," Russillo said on the Bill Simmons podcast.

When asked whether the Spurs would reconsider that stance if the Jazz reached out with an offer centered around Lauri Markkanen and the No. 5 selection, Russillo claimed that not even that would be enough.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Harper is such a promising player that the Spurs might still take him despite already having De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle in their backcourt.

Spurs might only trade the No. 2 pick for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Then again, that doesn't mean the No. 2 pick isn't attainable; it just means that whoever wants him will have to give up a whole lot to get it.

Ad

According to Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report, the Spurs would only consider trading down from No. 2 (and maybe even moving on from Castle) if that were the only way to get their hands on Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"Milwaukee would instantly go from totally stuck to on its way toward a meaningful rebuild. And with two top-flight prospects (Castle and potentially Dylan Harper) already in place," Bailey wrote.
Ad
"The Spurs, meanwhile, would suddenly have one of the biggest and most talented frontcourts in league history with Giannis and Victor Wembanyama. And their games would complement each other brilliantly."

While he has yet to request a trade, the word around the league is that Antetokounmpo is contemplating his future with the Milwaukee Bucks, and the idea of pairing him with Victor Wembanyama might be enough for the Spurs to give up such a valuable set of assets.

Then again, rumors say that Kevin Durant wants to play for the Spurs, and he might be a whole lot cheaper to get, so Gregg Popovich will have plenty of potential options to choose from as he looks to take his team back to championship contention.

About the author
Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova

Twitter icon

Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.

His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.

Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.

When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography.

Know More

Utah Jazz Fan? Check out the latest Utah Jazz depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications