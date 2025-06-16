Ryen Russillo predicts Spurs won't give up No. 2 pick even with Lauri Markkanen, No. 5 pick offer

The San Antonio Spurs have the last two Rookie of the Year winners, and they would love to make it three in a row. While most people are focused on Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, the projected No. 2 selection, is also considered a potential superstar in the making.
That's why NBA insider Ryen Russillo doesn't see the Spurs trading down from the No. 2 selection right now.
"No one in the NBA would trade out of No. 2," Russillo said on the Bill Simmons podcast.
When asked whether the Spurs would reconsider that stance if the Jazz reached out with an offer centered around Lauri Markkanen and the No. 5 selection, Russillo claimed that not even that would be enough.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Harper is such a promising player that the Spurs might still take him despite already having De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle in their backcourt.
Spurs might only trade the No. 2 pick for Giannis Antetokounmpo
Then again, that doesn't mean the No. 2 pick isn't attainable; it just means that whoever wants him will have to give up a whole lot to get it.
According to Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report, the Spurs would only consider trading down from No. 2 (and maybe even moving on from Castle) if that were the only way to get their hands on Giannis Antetokounmpo.
"Milwaukee would instantly go from totally stuck to on its way toward a meaningful rebuild. And with two top-flight prospects (Castle and potentially Dylan Harper) already in place," Bailey wrote.
"The Spurs, meanwhile, would suddenly have one of the biggest and most talented frontcourts in league history with Giannis and Victor Wembanyama. And their games would complement each other brilliantly."
While he has yet to request a trade, the word around the league is that Antetokounmpo is contemplating his future with the Milwaukee Bucks, and the idea of pairing him with Victor Wembanyama might be enough for the Spurs to give up such a valuable set of assets.
Then again, rumors say that Kevin Durant wants to play for the Spurs, and he might be a whole lot cheaper to get, so Gregg Popovich will have plenty of potential options to choose from as he looks to take his team back to championship contention.
Utah Jazz Fan? Check out the latest Utah Jazz depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!