"S**t is not fair in this game" - Kevin Durant calls out NBA insider for fueling ‘toxic’ Suns' locker room rumors

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant did not mince his words on Monday in addressing the narrative created regarding the team's locker room. Before the NBA Trade Deadline, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne talked about the state of the Suns' locker room. According to her, the team's atmosphere was awkward and even defined the locker room as 'toxic' on Thursday.

However, Durant disagreed with what Shelburne said and shut down what the insider said. The Suns had their practice on Monday and Duane Rankin of Arizona Central asked the two-time Finals MVP about his thoughts on what was said.

"Yeah, I heard Ramona Shelburne come out and say our locker room is toxic," Durant said. "Try to tell people who aren't around this game much, is that it's easy to say our locker room is not connected when you come in there 45 minutes before and guys are in their game mode and not talking to each other."

KD continued to call out Shelburne and said it was unfair for Phoenix to be called a team with a toxic locker room. Durant defended his team saying that it's unjustifiable that the environment is thought of as destructive when the ESPN insider was with the team for just a short time.

Although the two-time champion understands it's part of the game, he still thinks it's not fair for him and his teammates.

"I don't think that's fair to us, but like I said, that's a part of the game. Part of the business we signed up for. Shit is not fair in this game, but we got to deal with it and accept it."

The narrative stemmed from the trade rumors that surrounded the team. Before the deadline, there were some talks about Jusuf Nurkic's future. That has been addressed after the Suns traded the center to the Charlotte Hornets.

Additionally, there were rumors regarding Kevin Durant as Phoenix tried to trade him to acquire Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat. However, that trade did not push through.

Kevin Durant's teammates and coach defended the team's locker room

Since Shelburne's claims that the Suns' locker room was toxic, players and their head coach have since stood up to clear the air. On Friday, Phoenix had a 135-127 win against the Utah Jazz and Grayson Allen told the media that the team has a "happy locker room." Allen stayed away from mentioning any names

However, Royce O'Neale had a slightly direct way of addressing the issue. According to O'Neale, the claims from the ESPN report were made up.

Coach Mike Budenholzer said the season has not been easy but he believes the players are committed to winning and growing as a unit.

Kevin Durant's Suns are 10th in the Western Conference with a 26-26 record.

