“S**t, I didn’t have any options" - Malik Monk looks back at events surrounding his signing with LA Lakers, including a text from LeBron James

NBA and LA Lakers starter Malik Monk recently spoke about the influence his superstar teammate LeBron James had on him coming to Los Angeles this season.

Speaking to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the shooting guard spoke about how a text message from King James convinced him to join the Lakers. According to Monk, it was the moment he decided to sign for the Purple and Gold, especially since he didn't have any other options at the time. He said:

"S***, I didn’t have any options. Called the Lakers right back that second day and I said, ‘I’m coming.’"

Malik Monk has been one of the few bright sparks for the Lakers this season, as the shooting guard is averaging 13 points on nearly 40% shooting from beyond the arc and over 47% from the field. It was one of the most underrated pickups of the summer and one of the few moves the Lakers got right.

Malik Monk and his season with the LA Lakers

Anthony Davis down with an ankle injury against the Utah Jazz

A pickup that went completely under the radar, Malik Monk and his signing with the LA Lakers is something that has brought in rewards. The former Hornets man has arguably been the only consistent player for the Lakers this season barring King James. Monk is a sharpshooter who can knock down wide-open three-pointers but also create his own shot off the dribble. His ability to space the floor has been vital for the Lakers this season.

Monk, who is just 24-years-old, was shocked when very few teams wanted him during the off-season after his contract with the Charlotte Hornets expired in the summer. However, he signed a one-year deal with the LA Lakers in the summer worth less than $2 million. Ater his exploits thus far this season, it is safe to say he has earned himself a more lucrative deal when he hits free agency in the summer of 2022.

King James also spoke a couple of weeks ago about wanting to sign Malik Monk to the LA Lakers last year. The Lakers' leader claimed he was shocked that Monk was not a starter with the Hornets. James said:

"We wanted him last year. When Charlotte stopped playing him last year, or they would play him, and then sit him for five or six games, and then they would play him, and then you would see him have a game at Miami where he had like eight or nine 3s in Miami, and then they would sit him and not play him."

The addition of Malik Monk has been vital for the organization and their championship aspirations this season. However, the million dollar question regarding the LA Lakers is whether they can turn their season around in what has so far been a tumultuous campaign. They will need the likes of James and Monk to come up with goods like they've done all season if they are to seriously make some noise in the postseason this year.

