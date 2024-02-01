“S**t was probably 10 secs max”: NBA fans roast Kevin Durant's tribute clip in Brooklyn return

For the first time since his departure from the Brooklyn Nets last season, Kevin Durant is playing at the Barclays Center, but this time suiting up for the opposing team. Durant played in Brooklyn for three seasons in an attempt to bring an elite status to the city. However, his tenure with the Nets was abruptly cut off after his former teammates James Harden and Kyrie Irving made a sudden exit.

Despite his short-lived career sporting the black and white colors, the Brooklyn Nets made a tribute video for Kevin Durant upon his return to Barclays. Fans on social media, however, had mixed feelings about the tribute video, considering how Durant didn't necessarily achieve anything significant while playing for the Nets.

Here's what some fans had to say on X, formerly Twitter:

"That s**t was probably 10 secs max"

"Tribute video for being there a couple years, never making the Finals or being the MVP. Strange, very strange"

"Undeserved"

"Man got a tribute video for running cardio"

"After he himself said he didn’t deserve one 😂 "

"He literally said he don’t want one. Nets glazing."

"KD is going to start complaint about this like always"

"lol he ain’t deserve one"

NBA world divided over Kevin Durant's Nets legacy

Milwaukee Bucks v Brooklyn Nets

Back in 2019, the Golden State Warriors traded Kevin Durant to the Brooklyn Nets. It wasn't until the 2020-21 NBA season that "KD" played for the Nets. Fans were initially excited to have Durant onboard considering how Kyrie Irving was also part of the mix. Nets fans were legitimately excited to become contenders in the Eastern Conference again since Jason Kidd's era in the early 2000s.

Unfortunately, things turn out the way they hoped for. Both Durant and Irving were constantly injured and missed a lot of games throughout their three seasons in Brooklyn. In a span of three years, "KD" only played a total of 129 games. While he undoubtedly still put up superstar numbers, his figures had no bearing as it never translated into any type of success that would benefit the Nets.

As a result, NBA fans aren't entirely thrilled about what he has brought to Brooklyn. According to sources, Durant himself thinks that he isn't worthy of a special tribute had he made his return to the Barclays Center. Ironically, the Nets organization still whipped up a tribute video for Kevin despite his underwhelming tenure.

One thing is certain, Kevin Durant's run in hopes of turning the Brooklyn Nets into an elite team was more successful compared to when Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce arrived on the scene in 2013. Garnett and Pierce barely made the playoffs during their time in Brooklyn and when they did, they got eliminated in the first round. Durant was able to lead his Brooklyn team to a second-round appearance and a couple of playoff stints.

