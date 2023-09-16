According to The Athletic's Shams Charania free agent center Usman Garuba has agreed to a two-way NBA contract with the Golden State Warriors.

The recent news has resulted in pictures of the former Houston Rockets player resurfacing where he appeared to have pooped himself while playing for the Spanish national team.

Garuba was representing his country in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers when the discoloration in his pants was noticed by fans. As expected, the picture went viral with many trolls taking a shot at him. One person mused:

“S**ts himself after learning Warriors signed him”

Usman Garuba

Furthermore, many people were quick to connect the incident with the 2008 Paul Pierce incident where the Boston Celtics star was wheeled off the court after allegedly suffering a similar incident.

Did Usman Garuba pull a Paul Pierce?

Pulling-a-paul-pierce is the coined internet term for a player soiling themselves whilst on the court. While the jury is still out on Usman Garuba's alleged moment, it's worth revisiting what happened to Paul Pierce that's now drawing parallels with Garuba.

In 2008, Paul Pierce was taken off the court for what appeared to be a serious injury. With the injury coming in the third quarter of Game 2 of the NBA finals against their bitter rivals the LA Lakers, Pierce's injury was a big loss for the Celtics.

However, in a dramatic turn of events Pierce ran back to the game of his own volition with no sign of injury. He went on to play a pivotal role in the ensuing victory that would help the Celtics secure their first championship since 1986.

It was not until 2019 that Pierce confirmed he had used the wheelchair to conceal the real reason he had left the game - he'd pooped himself.

Unless Usman Garuba confirms or denies the pooping rumours, no one will ever know the truth. Maybe he just sat on an unseen snicker bar. It's safe to say the center has bigger things to worry about, like making an impression on his new team.

Usman Garuba played for the Houston Rockets from 2021-2023. He was traded to the Hawks on July 8, 2023. On July 12 he was dealt to the Oklahoma City Thunder alongside Rudy Gay in the Patty Mills trade. Garuba could not catch a break as he was then waived by OKC.

According to Legion Hoops, Garuba swore to 'prove everyone wrong' after being released by the Thunder. The first step to his redemption is well underway.

Playing for the Golden State Warriors is a golden chance for Usman Garuba. He will be playing in one of the most covered teams in the league together with the former MVP Steph curry and defensive whiz Draynond Green.

In addition, Golden State has a reputation for resurrecting cast-off players. Otto Porter Jr., Donte DiVicenzo, and Andrew Wiggins are testament to the fact.