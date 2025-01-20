"S*xy s*xy": Gilbert Arenas gushes over fiancée Melli Monaco's Greece getaway snaps

Gilbert Arenas and Melli Monaco have been engaged for over half a year now. From asking her on a date on YouTube Live to proposing to her in Paris where Monaco grew up, Arenas still gets enchanted by his fiancee.

Monaco posted a picture-video of herself enjoying a sunbath in Greece on Sunday. She stood the test of vibe with her fit physique and sunset rainbow swimsuit.

"You played yourself 🤭😮‍💨," Monaco wrote in the caption.

Hundreds of admirers and fans flooded the comment section, heaping praise on the YouTube star's look and her physique. Arenas also didn't waste any time and jumped in with an opinion on the picture.

"Sexy sexy 😍," wrote the smitten former NBA player in the comment section.

Comments on Monaco's post [Credit: IG/@mellimonaco]

Gilbert Arenas and Melli Monaco met each other while she was live on her YouTube. The former Golden State Warriors player asked Monaco on a date and since then, they have been a couple.

In August last year, Arenas and Monaco were in Paris, the same place Monaco was born. The three-time NBA All-Star proposed to her in front of the Eiffel Tower. A few months later, Melli Monaco also gave her fiance a ring during a party in a nightclub, drawing a hilarious reaction from him.

Gilbert Arenas' fiancée Melli Monaco shares video of ex-NBA player getting a lap dance on his 43rd birthday

Melli Monaco might have established herself among her and Gilbert Arenas' fans as a cool fiancee after one of her posts earlier this month. On Jan. 6, the former Warriors star turned 43. He received a surprise birthday present from his friends and his girlfriend.

In a video posted by "Gil's Arena" on YouTube, Arenas was holding a cake in his hands, when an artist entered the room to give him a lap dance. In disbelief by the surprise, Arenas kept looking at his fiancee while the artist performed.

Melli Monaco posted the video of her fiance getting the lapdance on his birthday.

"It ain't a real celebration if there is no dancer HBD @no.chill.gill," Monaco captioned her story.

Melli Moanco IG story. [Credit: IG/@mellimonaco]

Take a look at the hilarious video.

When everything was going right, and Gilbert Arenas was chilled about turning 43, Dwyane Wade brought a not-so-happy news for him. When Wade turned 43 on Jan. 17, he posted a video of himself dunking in a gym.

Upset with the NBA legend for making him feel bad, Arenas hilariously asked the Miami Heat legend to stop posting videos of such kind.

