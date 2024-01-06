"Sabotaging to get Ham fired": LA Lakers fans in shambles after fourth straight loss drops team to 2 games below .500

The LA Lakers are 16-18, two games below the .500 mark after their latest loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. Rumors around head coach Darvin Ham's possible departure have picked up pace after the Lakers got blown out on their home court.

Ham's Lakers have gone 3-10 since their NBA In-Season Tournament win. Friday's loss was the same story for the Lakers as they were again outplayed from the 3-point line and defensively. The Grizzlies knocked down 23 3-pointers to the Lakers' 10 triples.

LA lost despite holding a 14-point first-half lead. It started hot with LeBron James' 14-point first quarter. However, he cooled off as the game progressed, and so did the Lakers. LeBron finished 31 points but shot 11-of-24 and missed his last five 3-pointers. He also committed four turnovers.

LA committed fewer turnovers (13) but conceded 23 points off them. Their defensive frailties, lack of adjustments and lack of plays down the stretch had the fans picking coach Darvin Ham apart on X, formerly Twitter, after the 127-114 loss:

"Sabotaging to get Ham fired. Worth it," one Lakers fan tweeted.

Darvin Ham sounds off on LA Lakers fans and critics after loss to Grizzlies amid rumors

Darvin Ham is seemingly not willing to give up his position just yet. The second-year coach is wary of the murmurs around his future and job security amid the LA Lakers' slump. Before the game on Friday, Ham claimed he's "solid" and has Lakers' governor Jeanie Buss and GM Rob Pelinka's backing:

“It comes with the territory. I’m solid," Ham told reporters. "My governor, Jeanie Buss, the boss lady, our president, Robert Pelinka, we’re all aligned."

Ham sounded off on all the surrounding noise again after the game:

"I'm in this for the fight. I'm not gonna hang my head. I'm disappointed in the loss... but we got to fight. I've been through much worse, but we're gonna figure this out... Obviously it stings, but that irritation should cause you to want to do better and it will."

Ham added:

"I’m tired of people living and dying with every game we play … This is a marathon.”

The Lakers turned their season around under Ham last year. They went from a 2-10 start to an NBA conference finals finish. Ham was highly efficient, with a well-balanced team at his disposal.

The LA Lakers only built on their depth to maximize Ham's potential and the team's championship window with LeBron James. However, Ham's decision-making has been questionable. His rotations and adjustments are seemingly not effective this year.

According to rumors, there is a growing disconnect between the head coach and his players due to his rotations and inconsistent minutes for players. The current skid is only fuelling those reports.

LA Lakers fans have called for changes in the coaching staff, and if the Lakers finish the current homestand without being over .500, some changes could be imminent.