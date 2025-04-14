Sacked HC Michael Malone pens heartfelt note to Denver Nuggets

Fired Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone shared a heartfelt farewell to the franchise after being let go earlier this week. In Sunday’s issue of The Denver Post, Malone purchased a full-page ad to express his gratitude to his former players, coaching staff, ownership and the Nuggets faithful.

Ad

During his 10-year tenure with Denver, Malone accumulated a 471-327 record and delivered the franchise’s first-ever championship in 2023.

Despite the stunning mid-season dismissal — setting an NBA record for the most games coached (79, tied with Hubie Brown) and most wins (47, tied with Larry Brown) before being fired — Michael Malone parted ways with nothing but appreciation for the city and the team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“Ten years ago, I was presented with the incredible opportunity to be the Head Coach of the Denver Nuggets,” he wrote. “Little did I know the profound impact that would have on the next decade of my life.”

“To Nuggets Nation, it has been my absolute pleasure to lead and fight for our team every night. To help bring Denver its first NBA Championship is an accomplishment that I will always cherish. I will be forever grateful for the unwavering love and support you showed me and my family.”

Ad

Malone ended his message by calling Denver home and expressing how much the role meant to him:

“Denver is home, and being your coach has been my privilege. Thank you, all!”

Michael Malone was fired alongside GM Calvin Booth, with whom he reportedly clashed over roster decisions — a rift that contributed to internal tension within the organization.

Assistant coach David Adelman has taken over in the interim, while Denver is expected to begin a comprehensive general manager search in the offseason.

Ad

Jamal Murray reflects on Michael Malone’s impact on him

On Friday, Nuggets star Jamal Murray opened up about Michael Malone’s firing, calling him the only coach he’s known in the NBA.

He credited Malone for helping him adjust to life in the league and said the franchise wouldn’t be where it is without him.

“Coach always has had my back, from a young kid coming up in this league up until now. He’s always rooted for me,” Murray said (per The Denver Post). “Like I said, he always had my back and always kept me in good spirits. ... We don’t get here without him.”

Ad

He admitted it “sucks” to lose Malone, especially so late in the season.

“He always preached a lot of sacrifice and playing for one another and stuff, but I thought Coach always showed a lot of humility in himself," Murray added. "Always taking control of the room. Always hating to lose. He was always setting the tone in that regard.”

The Nuggets wrapped up the regular season with a 50-32 record, securing the No. 4 seed in the West and riding a three-game win streak heading into their first-round matchup with the fifth-seeded LA Clippers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author John Ezekiel Hirro John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.



He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.



A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.



He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists. Know More