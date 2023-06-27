Sacramento Kings Trade Rumors: Kyle Kuzma can join De'Aaron Fox in Sac Town

The Sacramento Kings are generating buzz in the NBA trade rumor mill, with reports suggesting that they are considering adding Kyle Kuzma to their roster. According to Jake Fischer from Yahoo Sports, there is significant traction toward the possibility of Kuzma joining the Kings, especially after he became a free agent by not renewing his contract with the Washington Wizards.

With approximately $25 million available under the salary cap, the Kings are in a position to make moves in free agency. They are expected to secure a new agreement with center Domantas Sabonis and re-sign forward Trey Lyles, further shaping their roster for the upcoming season.

This potential acquisition comes after Kuzma's impressive performance last season, where he achieved career-high statistics. Throughout 64 games, his average performance included scoring an average of 21.2 points, making 3.7 assists, and making 2.5 three-pointers per game, in addition to grabbing 7.2 rebounds on an average basis.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He had decent shooting statistics, making 44.8 percent of his field goals and 33.3 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

The Kings successfully put an end to their 15-year playoff absence in the last season under the leadership of rising star De'Aaron Fox and the talented Sabonis and posted a 48-34 record. The addition of Kuzma would further strengthen the team, potentially providing an upgrade over the current players.

Assuming Kyle Kuzma joins the Kings, he would likely slot in as the team's third scoring option behind Fox and Sabonis. This role would suit him well, as he previously thrived in a similar position with the Wizards alongside Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis.

While the Western Conference boasts tough competition, including the reigning champion Denver Nuggets, a core of Fox, Sabonis, and Kuzma could give the Kings a legitimate chance of making a deep playoff run next season. With a solid supporting cast that includes Keegan Murray, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, Malik Monk, and Davion Mitchell, Sacramento's prospects for success are looking increasingly promising.

Kyle Kuzma's Contract Details with the Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma's contract details with the Washington Wizards have indeed garnered attention in the NBA community. Despite the limitations on veteran contract extensions in the collective bargaining agreement, Kuzma has made the decision not to sign an extension with the team.

By declining his $13 million player option, Kuzma has become an unrestricted free agent. His current contract stems from his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he signed a three-year deal worth a total of $39,000,000.

For the upcoming 2023-24 season, Kuzma's base salary will remain at $13,000,000, which also represents his average yearly salary. As he explores his options in free agency, the upcoming offseason will play a crucial role in shaping his future and allowing him to showcase his skills on the court.

Poll : 0 votes