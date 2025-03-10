Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 9) | 2024-25 NBA season

  • home icon
By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 10, 2025 02:09 GMT
NBA: Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Clippers - Source: Imagn
Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers player stats and box score for Mar. 9 game. [photo: Imagn]

The Sacramento Kings got another shot at the LA Clippers on Sunday. Sacramento, 0-2 in the season series against LA, hoped to break through in their third meeting despite missing Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk. DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray and Zach LaVine led the Doug Christie-coached team on the road.

Zach LaVine dropped nine points and grabbed three rebounds to open the game. Keon Ellis, starting over Monk, contributed five points as Sacramento led 23-20 after one quarter.

Ivica Zubac and James Harden combined for 13 points, six rebounds and two assists for the home team.

Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers player stats and box score

Sacramento Kings player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
DeMar DeRozan0
Keegan Murray3
Jonas Valanciunas2
Zach LaVine9
Keon Ellis5
Trey Lyles2
Jake LaRavia2
Markelle Fultz0
Devin Carter0
LA Clippers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Nicolas Batum3
Kawhi Leonard3
Ivica Zubac8
James Harden5
Kris Dunn0
Derrick Jones Jr.1
Bogdan Bogdanovic0
Amir Coffey0
Kobe Brown0
Editor's Note: Updates will follow as the game progresses

Edited by Michael Macasero
