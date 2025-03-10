Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 9) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Sacramento Kings got another shot at the LA Clippers on Sunday. Sacramento, 0-2 in the season series against LA, hoped to break through in their third meeting despite missing Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk. DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray and Zach LaVine led the Doug Christie-coached team on the road.

Zach LaVine dropped nine points and grabbed three rebounds to open the game. Keon Ellis, starting over Monk, contributed five points as Sacramento led 23-20 after one quarter.

Ivica Zubac and James Harden combined for 13 points, six rebounds and two assists for the home team.

Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers player stats and box score

Sacramento Kings player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- DeMar DeRozan 0 Keegan Murray 3 Jonas Valanciunas 2 Zach LaVine 9 Keon Ellis 5 Trey Lyles 2 Jake LaRavia 2 Markelle Fultz 0 Devin Carter 0

LA Clippers player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Nicolas Batum 3 Kawhi Leonard 3 Ivica Zubac 8 James Harden 5 Kris Dunn 0 Derrick Jones Jr. 1 Bogdan Bogdanovic 0 Amir Coffey 0 Kobe Brown 0

Editor's Note: Updates will follow as the game progresses

