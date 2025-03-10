Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 9) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Sacramento Kings got another shot at the LA Clippers on Sunday. Sacramento, 0-2 in the season series against LA, hoped to break through in their third meeting despite missing Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk. DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray and Zach LaVine led the Doug Christie-coached team on the road.
Zach LaVine dropped nine points and grabbed three rebounds to open the game. Keon Ellis, starting over Monk, contributed five points as Sacramento led 23-20 after one quarter.
Ivica Zubac and James Harden combined for 13 points, six rebounds and two assists for the home team.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers player stats and box score
Sacramento Kings player stats and box score
LA Clippers player stats and box score
Editor's Note: Updates will follow as the game progresses
Los Angeles Clippers Fan? Check out the latest Clippers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.