Sacramento Kings vs LA Lakers Preseason Game Preview and Prediction | Oct. 17, 2025

The LA Lakers will host the Sacramento Kings for Friday’s preseason game. The clash between the Pacific Division at the crypto.com Arena is set to be the final game for both teams before the 2025-2026 regular season begins.
Sacramento Kings vs LA Lakers game details and betting odds
The King-Lakers clash is set to tip off at 10:30 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. PT) at the crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The live telecast will be available on NBA TV, Spectrum Sportsnet. Fans can watch the contest via livestream on NBA League Pass (restrictions may apply).
Moneyline: Kings (+210) vs Lakers (-265)
Odds: Kings (+6.5 -110) vs Lakers (-6.5 -110)
Total (O/U): Kings (o227 -110) vs Lakers (u227 -110)
Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are based on available information at the time of publication.
Sacramento Kings vs LA Lakers preview
The Kings are still searching for their first preseason win, even with a star-studded lineup that includes DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Domantas Sabonis. They’ve dropped games to the Toronto Raptors, the Portland Trail Blazers, and the LA Clippers, losing by an average of 9 points per game.
Before their matchup with the Clippers, the Kings added Russell Westbrook to the roster to strengthen their depth at point guard.
The Lakers haven’t had much better luck. They’re sitting at 1-4 in the preseason after losing both matchups against the Phoenix Suns, splitting a win and a loss with the Golden State Warriors, and falling to the Dallas Mavericks in their latest game.
Throughout these games, players like Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Deandre Ayton have stood out, but LeBron James has yet to make an appearance. He’s dealing with sciatica and is expected to miss the start of the regular season.
Sacramento Kings vs LA Lakers predicted starting lineup
Kings
G: Dennis Schroder | G: Keon Ellis | F: Zach LaVine | F: DeMar DeRozan | C: Domantas Sabonis
Lakers
G: Luka Doncic | G: Austin Reaves | F: Rui Hachimura | F: Jake LaRavia | C: Deandre Ayton
Sacramento Kings vs LA Lakers prediction
The Sacramento Kings have had a tough stretch, struggling to find their rhythm and still searching for their first win. To make matters worse, key players like DeRozan, Sabonis, and Malik Monk have been added to the injury list, potentially making it even harder for them to pull off an upset against the hosts. With their morale down and lineup weakened, it’s looking like the Kings might end their preseason winless.
Prediction: Expect the Lakers to win by 8 points.
