  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Sacramento Kings vs LA Lakers Preseason Game Preview and Prediction | Oct. 17, 2025

Sacramento Kings vs LA Lakers Preseason Game Preview and Prediction | Oct. 17, 2025

By Advait Jajodia
Modified Oct 17, 2025 05:21 GMT
NBA: Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
NBA: Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn

The LA Lakers will host the Sacramento Kings for Friday’s preseason game. The clash between the Pacific Division at the crypto.com Arena is set to be the final game for both teams before the 2025-2026 regular season begins.

Ad

Sacramento Kings vs LA Lakers game details and betting odds

The King-Lakers clash is set to tip off at 10:30 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. PT) at the crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The live telecast will be available on NBA TV, Spectrum Sportsnet. Fans can watch the contest via livestream on NBA League Pass (restrictions may apply).

Moneyline: Kings (+210) vs Lakers (-265)

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Odds: Kings (+6.5 -110) vs Lakers (-6.5 -110)

Total (O/U): Kings (o227 -110) vs Lakers (u227 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are based on available information at the time of publication.

Sacramento Kings vs LA Lakers preview

The Kings are still searching for their first preseason win, even with a star-studded lineup that includes DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Domantas Sabonis. They’ve dropped games to the Toronto Raptors, the Portland Trail Blazers, and the LA Clippers, losing by an average of 9 points per game.

Ad

Before their matchup with the Clippers, the Kings added Russell Westbrook to the roster to strengthen their depth at point guard.

The Lakers haven’t had much better luck. They’re sitting at 1-4 in the preseason after losing both matchups against the Phoenix Suns, splitting a win and a loss with the Golden State Warriors, and falling to the Dallas Mavericks in their latest game.

Throughout these games, players like Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Deandre Ayton have stood out, but LeBron James has yet to make an appearance. He’s dealing with sciatica and is expected to miss the start of the regular season.

Ad

Sacramento Kings vs LA Lakers predicted starting lineup

Kings

G: Dennis Schroder | G: Keon Ellis | F: Zach LaVine | F: DeMar DeRozan | C: Domantas Sabonis

Lakers

G: Luka Doncic | G: Austin Reaves | F: Rui Hachimura | F: Jake LaRavia | C: Deandre Ayton

Sacramento Kings vs LA Lakers prediction

The Sacramento Kings have had a tough stretch, struggling to find their rhythm and still searching for their first win. To make matters worse, key players like DeRozan, Sabonis, and Malik Monk have been added to the injury list, potentially making it even harder for them to pull off an upset against the hosts. With their morale down and lineup weakened, it’s looking like the Kings might end their preseason winless.

Prediction: Expect the Lakers to win by 8 points.

About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Advait Jajodia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications