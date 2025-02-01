Sacramento Kings vs OKC Thunder Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 1 | 2024-25 NBA season

  • home icon
By Ernesto Cova
Modified Feb 01, 2025 15:24 GMT
NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Sacramento Kings - Source: Imagn
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder meet the Kings (IMAGN)

The Sacramento Kings (24-23) have been up and down over the last week, and things won't get much easier for them on Saturday night. They will hit the road to square off against the No. 1 team in the Western Conference, the OKC Thunder (37-9).

Doug Christie's team has alternated wins and losses in their last three games. They dropped their last game vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. Moreover, De'Aaron Fox's trade speculations have raised questions about their short-term future.

Likewise, the Thunder have also alternated wins and losses in their last three games. They lost to the Golden State Warriors in their last game, and they'll look to bounce back and get their 38th win of the season.

Considering that, let's take an in-depth look at both rosters, news about injuries and the projected starting lineups for this exciting matchup.

Sacramento Kings vs. OKC Thunder: Injury reports

Kings' injury report for Feb. 1

Doug Christie's team will be at full strength for this matchup. They're one of the few teams in the league with a fully healthy roster at the time.

Thunder injury report for Feb. 1

Mark Daigneault's team continues to deal with some key injuries. Rookie Nikola Topic is out for the season, although he was cleared to do light shooting.

Guard Ajay Mitchell is still dealing with turf toe, and Alex Caruso will miss yet another game with an ankle injury.

Also, Chet Holmgren will stay on the sidelines with a hip injury, and he'll be re-evaluated later in February.

Sacramento Kings vs OKC Thunder: Starting lineups and depth chart

Kings starting lineup and depth chart

Position
1st2nd
3rd
PGDe'Aaron Fox
Devin Carter
Malik Monk
SGMalik Monk
Keon Ellis
Kevin Huerter
SFDeMar DeRozan
Kevin Huerter
Doug McDermott
PFKeegan Murray
Doug McDermott
Trey Lyles
CDomantas Sabonis
Trey Lyles
Alex Len

Thunder starting lineup and depth chart

Position
1st2nd3rd
PGShai Gilgeous-Alexander
Cason Wallace
Alex Caruso
SGCason Wallace
Isaiah Joe
Luguentz Dort
SFLuguentz Dort
Alex Caruso
Aaron Wiggins
PFJalen Williams
Aaron Wiggins
Kenrich Williams
CIsaiah Hartenstein
Jaylin Williams
Brenden Carlson

Where and how to watch Sacramento King vs. OKC Thunder?

The Western Conference matchup between the Sacramento Kings and OKC Thunder will take place on Saturday at Paycon Center in Oklahoma City.

The game will start at 8:00 PM (ET) and can be streamed on the NBA League Pass app and Fubo TV. Fans can also tune in to FDSNOK/KWTV in Oklahoma City and NBCSCA in Sacramento.

Edited by Krutik Jain
