Sacramento Kings vs Utah Jazz Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 26, 2025

The new-look Sacramento Kings will begin a tricky four-game road trip with a matchup against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night at the Delta Center.

Sacramento (29-28) is coming off a lopsided 130-88 win against the Charlotte Hornets and will be looking to build on their momentum with a victory in Utah. Meanwhile, the Jazz (14-43) remain cemented at the bottom of the Western Conference standings, and have won just one of their last four games.

Sacramento Kings vs Utah Jazz Prediction and Betting Tips

The Utah Jazz will take on the Sacramento Kings at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 26, with the game set to tip off at 9:00 p.m. EST (6:00 p.m. PST).

The Western Conference matchup will be available to watch locally on NBCS-CA and KJZZ. Fans can also stream the action live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

Moneyline: Kings (-380), Jazz (+290)

Spread: Kings -8.5 (-115), Jazz +8.5 (-105)

Total (Over/Under): Over 235.5 points, Under 235.5 points

Note: All odds are subject to change closer to tip off. The listed odds are based on information available at the time of writing.

Sacramento Kings vs Utah Jazz preview

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson shoots against Sacramento Kings forward Doug McDermott at Golden 1 Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

The Sacramento Kings will be on a high after a tremendous 130-88 win over the Charlotte Hornets that saw Zach LaVine finish with 42 points. The Northern California team has won four of their last six games, which includes a notable overtime victory over the Dallas Mavericks.

Overall, the Kings sit in 10th position in the West with a 29-28 record. They have won five of their last 10 games and have a 14-14 record on the road.

A potent offense has been the driving force behind the Kings success this season, with the team averaging 116.9 points per game.

De'Aaron Fox was the team's leading scorer, but after he was traded to the San Antonio Spurs, the responsibility will fall on DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis to steer the offense. DeRozan is averaging 22.1 points and 3.8 assists per game. Sabonis has contributed with 20.0 points, 14.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.

The Utah Jazz will be hoping a boisterous home crowd can lead them to just their fourth victory of the month. It has been a tough year for the Jazz, who currently sit bottom of the Western Conference standings with a 14-42 record.

Utah has won three of their last 10 games, and have struggled at home with a dismal 7-21 record at the Delta Center.

The defense has been a major problem area for the Jazz, with the team allowing 119.4 ppg to opponents.

Injuries will also be a major concern for the Jazz going into Wednesday's game, with John Collins, Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton all sidelined.

Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz have already met three times his season, with the Kings winning all three of the previous encounters.

Sacramento Kings vs Utah Jazz betting tips

Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine reacts after scoring against the Charlotte Hornets at Golden 1 Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

Zach LaVine is coming off an eye-catching performance against the Hornets, recording 42 points and shooting an impressive 16-of-19 from the field. The former Chicago Bulls player seems to be fitting in well with his new teammmates, averaging 27.5 ppg over his last four outings. LaVine's point total is set at 23.5, and he should be able to go over that figure.

With a handful of injuries, the Jazz will turn to Keyonte George to once again lead their offense. George has led the team in scoring over the last two games, finishing with 30 and 21 points. His points total is set at 20.5, and the talented guard should go over that number.

Sacramento Kings vs Utah Jazz prediction

The Jazz were unlucky to lose out to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night, losing by just two points. However, this Kings team has show that they can put up big numbers, and with John Collins, Lauri Markkanen and Collin Sexton all set to miss out on the game, expect the Kings to win this game by more than eight points.

