"Sacrificed shots to Westbrook, Harden, Curry, Klay, and Kyrie his whole career" - Reddit does a deep dive on reasons behind Kevin Durant's relatively low career-high in points

LeBron James dropped 56 points against the Golden State Warriors a few days ago. In the wake of that, NBA fans were disappointed to know that Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant's career high was only 54 points. Coincidentally, that was also against the Warriors back in 2014.

The Slim Reaper is considered one of the greatest scorers the game has ever seen as he has won the scoring title four times in his illustrious career and can score at all three levels at a historically high rate. The NBA flooded Reddit and was constantly exchanging theories as to why KD didn't have a higher career-high.

NBA fans react to Kevin Durant's relatively low career-high in points

Kevin Durant, throughout his career, has been considered a walking bucket and it is extremely rare to see someone of his size and length have such marksman-like ability from any spot on the floor.

Wherever he goes, he is the number one scoring option and that says a lot when you consider the fact that he has played with some of the all-time greats like Steph Curry and Russell Westbrook.

Why does Kevin Durant have a relatively low career-high in points?

Kevin Durant, throughout his career, has played alongside extraordinary players like Curry, Westbrook, Kyrie Irving and James Harde. Not only are these players first ballot Hall of Famers, they are also great scorers and can score at will. Playing alongside these kinds of players would mean that the ball is shared more and subsequently the Slim Reaper has lesser shots to attempt.

KD has always preached about playing the game the right way and not going to a game and attempting an absurd amount of shots like a lot of NBA legends have done in the past. The only way you'd get Durant to do something like that is if the season was on the line and there was no one else to turn to but KD.

Durant has seven games with 50 or more points in his career and that is a low number when compared to the likes of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. This is because a lot of KD's games are predicated on jumpers rather than attacking the rim. His sniper-like ability from the perimeter and the mid-range is where he gets a huge chunk of his points as he doesn't have the strength to attack the rim and score points.

His efficiency is something to truly behold, as he averages 27.1 points on nearly 50% shooting from the field and more than 38% from beyond the arc. Barring his rookie year, he has not averaged less than 25 points in a season in his career. These are extraordinary numbers from arguably the most complete offensive player the game has ever seen.

