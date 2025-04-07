"Sad and disgraceful" - Warriors fans don't mince words after Steph Curry's horrendous game against Rockets

Steph Curry had the worst game of the season on Sunday in the Golden State Warriors' 106-96 loss to the Houston Rockets. Warriors fans were disappointed with Curry's horrendous performance, but some credit should go to Houston's Amen Thompson.

Curry ended the 10-point defeat with just three points on 1-for-10 shooting from the field, including 1-for-8 from 3-point range. His only made basket of the game came toward the end of the first half when the Rockets were scrambling on defense.

Jimmy Butler wasn't aggressive enough either, finishing with 13 points on seven shots. Brandin Podziemski had 19 points, while Buddy Hield and Gary Payton II scored 20 and 16 points, respectively, off the bench.

Golden State Warriors fans weren't impressed with Steph Curry's performance on Sunday night. Amen Thompson received plenty of credit for his defense on Curry, but the greatest shooter ever should have managed more than three points in a crucial game.

"Sad and disgraceful," a fan tweeted.

"Most embarrassing loss we might have ever seen. The Warriors were able to blowout the Grizzlies, Lakers and Nuggets yet struggle against a sad 2 seed," another fan claimed.

"Even legends crumble when the spotlight cools down," one fan remarked.

"Absolute disgraceful performance from the starters," a fan wrote.

"What’s more of a joke? Steph not finding another way to battle being guarded 24/7 or his teammates for not taking advantage of the 4v3 match up when Steph is getting double teamed?," one fan asked.

"Curry can't have 3 points. Unacceptable. Jimmy also was nowhere to be found tonight," another commented.

With the loss, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors dropped to sixth in the Western Conference. The Warriors need to win their last four games to avoid the play-in tournament spots. They could finish as high as No. 3 and fall as low as eighth.

What's next for Steph Curry and the Warriors?

The Golden State Warriors have four games left in the regular season. They can't afford to slip up, as the LA Clippers and the Minnesota Timberwolves are playing well.

The Denver Nuggets shouldn't be counted out as well despite their losing streak, while the Memphis Grizzlies are suddenly motivated after Ja Morant's antics. All five teams are battling it out for the No. 4 to No. 8 spots in the Western Conference.

Here's the breakdown of the remaining schedule of the five teams:

Warriors (at PHX, vs SAS, at POR and vs LAC)

Clippers (vs SAS, vs HOU, at SAC and at GSW)

Nuggets (at SAC, vs MEM and at HOU)

Timberwolves (at MIL, at MEM, vs BKN and vs UTA)

Grizzlies (at CHA, vs MIN, at DEN and vs DAL)

Steph Curry and the Warriors have four games left, with a crucial season finale on April 13 against the LA Clippers. If the Warriors win all their remaining games, they could have a top 4 finish, but it will still depend on the outcome of the other teams' games.

