  "Said Brunson was massively overpaid" - Fans react to Jalen Brunson's name being dragged into cap discussion by Mark Cuban

By Ernesto Cova
Modified Oct 14, 2025 16:49 GMT
NBA: New York Knicks-Media Day - Source: Imagn
Mark Cuban had some interesting comments about Jalen Brunson - Source: Imagn

Years ago, the New York Knicks were the talk of the hour in NBA circles. They made the rounds for giving Jalen Brunson a three-year deal worth a whopping $104 million.

Brunson had been a backup for most of his career, so that looked like a massive overpay at the time. Also, given his father's ties to the Knicks, they also talked about nepotism.

The league ultimately found out that the Knicks had tampered in the negotiations, so they stripped them of a second-round pick. With that in mind, sports researcher Pablo Torre asked former Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban his honest thoughts on the situation:

Trending
"I don't know, I just think there was a lot at play there," Cuban said. "That's behind me, we're proud of JB, we're proud of everything. Was I happy that they only got dinged for a second-round pick? No. No, it should've been far worse. But, it is what it is.”

Needless to say, it didn't take long before the fans also took to social media to share their thoughts on this matter.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Others called Cuban out for not offering him as much money:

Jalen Brunson is still adapting to his new coach

The Knicks are looking to get over the hump once and for all, which is why they shockingly moved on from Tom Thibodeau. Now, with Mike Brown at the helm, Brunson is still trying to get a hold of the new offensive system:

“What we’re working on is just the basics of our offense and everything," Brunson told SNY. "It’s going to take time. It’s not always going to be perfect but it’s all about how we’re going to continue to trust it, continue to learn it. And when things aren’t going well, are we going to revert to who we were in the past or are we going to continue to get better with what’s new to us? So got to continue to trust it.”
With Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton out with injuries, and Jimmy Butler and Damian Lillard no longer there, the Eastern Conference might be wide open.

The Knicks have put together one of the strongest teams in the conference, but they will only go as far as their star point guard can take them.

He's gotten off to a bit of a slow start in the preseason, but there's no reason to believe he won't be as good as usual when it counts.

