"Said it in Slovenian": Luka Doncic hilariously denies Dorian Finney-Smith's claims over not calling bank on game-winner

There is a reason that Luka Doncic is called “Luka Magic” and it was on full display in the Dallas Mavericks game against the Brooklyn Nets. Doncic dropped a massive 49 points against the Nets in a close game.

However, the biggest highlight of the game was Luka’s three-point bank shot to seal the game for the Nets. When his former teammate Dorian Finney-Smith said that Doncic didn’t call the bank shot, Doncic had a hilarious reply.

With the game tied at 120-120 in the last minute, the Nets put a lockdown defense on the Mavs. However, with three seconds remaining, Doncic somehow got the ball and banked a three-point shot to give Mavs a three-point lead. Upon being asked if the Slovenian star called glass before making the shot, Finney-Smith, who was defending Donic, completely denied it.

However, when Doncic was made aware of his former teammates’ comment, he hilariously said that he did, in fact, call it but in his Slovenian language, which Dorian Finney-Smith wouldn’t understand.

Of course, there is no love lost between the former teammates and these are just candid exchanges between them. Doncic made 16 of 25 shots from the field and nine of 14 from the three-point line. His fellow superstar Kyrie Irving had 17 points and six assists in the win.

Luka Doncic has no idea how he made the game-winning three-point shot

After making an impossible game-winning shot against the Nets, when there was no hope for the Mavericks, and it felt like the game was getting out of Mavs’ hands, Luka made an impossible bank shot from beyond the arc. When asked about the shot, Doncic was very honest about it and said he had no idea.

"I saw there were two or three seconds left on the possession. I thought I'd better touch the rim to get the rebound...I don't know how I managed to put it in," he recounted.

Luka Doncic has been one of the hottest names in the league in the last few seasons. This season, he might be the second hottest name, of course, behind the alien Victor Wembanyama.

In two games of the 2023-24 regular season, he is averaging 41 points in 35 minutes. He has been shooting 58.0% from the field and 48% from the three-point line. So far, the Mavericks are 2-0 in their first two games of the season.