"Salty as a pretzel": NBA fans mock Klay Thompson's disappointed expression after Steph Curry hits iconic celebration in Warriors win

NBA Fans brought the mock train to Klay Thompson's door after the Dallas Mavericks lost to Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors on Sunday. The Dubs secured a 126-102 victory over reigning Western Conference champions with his iconic night-night celebration after sinking in a 3-pointer.

Bricks Center shared the video of the moment on their X, formerly Twitter, and asked their followers to look at Thompson's reaction. One-half of the Splash brothers had a frown on his face as his former teammate stuck a flaming dagger to his current team's heart.

The fans dropped in the comment section and trolled the five-time All-Star. One fan called the Mavs star "salty" for losing the game against his former team.

"Klay is salty as a pretzel 🥨 🤣😂😆"

Other fans joined the mockery train and expressed their thoughts in their comments.

"He knew who shot the ball 😂" a fan said.

"Clay not trying to hear nor see that celebration lol," another fan said.

"He’s contemplating his departure from Golden State Warriors 😂😂" another fan said.

One fan compared Klay Thompson's reaction to a Looney Tunes character.

"Bro was like bugs bunny"

"Sittin there like a bad bitch at the end of the bed 🤣🤣🤣🤣" another fan said.

Steph Curry had 30 points, collected four rebounds and dished out seven assists to help his team secure the win.

Steph Curry once said he hated to see Klay Thompson wearing the No. 31 in Mavs jersey

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson built a legacy together at the Golden State Warriors. They were the primary force behind the 'Warriors Dynasty" which saw the Dubs lift four NBA champions in eight years.

However, it all came to an end after Thompson exited the Warriors in July. He joined the Mavericks to have a fresh start to his career and when Curry was asked about his thoughts on his former teammate, he revealed that he hated to see him wear No. 31.

"It's weird seeing No. 31 (on it)," Curry told The Athletic's Anthony Slater. "I hate that."

Klay Thompson and Curry parted ways more than six months ago. Curry averages 23.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists a game, while Thompson averages 13.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

