Sam Hauser gets ankles broken by Darius Garland while NBA Twitter adds insult to injury: "I have your ankle bones hit me up"

Cleveland Cavaliers rising star Darius Garland broke Sam Hauser's ankles in their recent matchup against the Boston Celtics. With a little over four minutes remaining in the first quarter, Garland went for a step-back 3-point shot when he dropped Hauser in the free throw area.

The Cleveland crowd couldn't help but celebrate as Darius gracefully got away from his defender and knocked down the long-distance shot. NBA fans on social media have gone crazy after Garland pulled off one of the sickest ankle breakers this season.

Most roasted Sam Hauser for being Garland's victim. Here's what some fans had to say on X:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Sam Hauser I have your ankle bones hit me up if u want them back"

Expand Tweet

"As a representative of the Celtics fanbase, with the power of knowing ball embedded into me, we of the Boston allegiance formally acknowledge and accept the ankle break on Sam Hauser from Darius Garland."

Expand Tweet

"you know you did someone wrong when you pause and hesitate to shoot the ball 😭 "

Expand Tweet

"he did Hauser dirty 😅😅 "

Expand Tweet

"DARIUS GARLAND TOUGH STEPBACK 🥰😅😅 "

Expand Tweet

"On Sam Hauser too… NOOOOOOOOOOO💔 "

Expand Tweet

"Garland is a doggg 🔥 "

Expand Tweet

"GET HIM A MAP DARIUS HE DOSENT KNOW WHERE HE IS"

Expand Tweet

Celtics vs Cavs first-half report: Jayson Tatum carrying Boston despite Darius Garland's efforts to rattle them

It's a battle between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference as the Boston Celtics (1st/48-12) are on the road to face the Cleveland Cavaliers (3rd/39-21).

During the first quarter, the Cavs made an early statement that they came to compete after Darius Garland had Sam Hauser in skates. However, Celtics star Jayson Tatum did everything in his power to maintain his team's dominance.

Throughout the first half, Tatum is nearing a double-double performance after adding 22 points and eight rebounds in 19 minutes of play. Helping JT pick up the pace for Boston is its new star big man Kristaps Porzingis.

The Latvian giant has been efficient with 15 points, six rebounds and two blocks. He's also shooting 50% from the field and also knocking down two of three long-distance shots.

Unfortunately, for the Cavaliers, Darius Garland couldn't pick up from where he left off in the first quarter. Garland only has seven points and made only 30% of his 10-shot attempts. The only player Cleveland can rely on for now is Jarrett Allen. The Cavs big man is also nearing a double-double outing, with 13 points and seven rebounds.

With a 10-point deficit and two more quarters remaining, the Cleveland Cavaliers have an opportunity to pull off an upset. However, given how Jayson Tatum has found his rhythm early on in the game, they'd better hope that his hot streak dies down in the second half.