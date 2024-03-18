Sam Hauser's 30-point game on 3-pointers alone sees him join exclusive club to achieve rare NBA record

Sam Hauser had a big night in DC as he scored 30 points for the Boston Celtics to help them secure a 130-104 win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday. With Jaylen Brown out of the lineup due to a right ankle sprain, Hauser stepped up to become Jayson Tatum's scoring partner. His scorching hot efforts helped him notch his career-high in scoring.

Aside from achieving a career-high, Hauser joined an exclusive club of players. He is now one of the three players in NBA history to score 30+ points in a game without hitting a two-point shot or making free throws. The other two players to achieve the record are Malik Beasley and Luke Kennard.

Sam Hauser knocked down 10 out of 13 three-pointers on Sunday.

Celtics vs Wizards recap: Sam Hauser's big splash in Washington

Sam Hauser

The Boston Celtics defeated the Washington Wizards in a 130-104 finish. A huge reason why the Celtics were able to come up with a commanding lead was Sam Hauser's scorching hot shooting performance from behind the arc. Hauser had a solid performance, adding 30 points and six rebounds while shooting 76.9% from the field.

Jayson Tatum also had a solid outing with an all-around performance. Tatum added 30 points, six rebounds, six assists, three steals, and one block to shut down the Wizards. It was a breath of fresh air to see someone step up in the absence of "JT's" All-Star partner Jaylen Brown. Their victory without Brown proved that the Celtics remain formidable despite lacking a key player in the lineup.

Three other Boston players were in double-scoring figures. Al Horford, Payton Pritchard, and Luke Kornet had 14 points each. Pritchard's 14-point outing was more prominent though as he matched it with 13 assists, five rebounds, and one steal.

Unfortunately, it's been the same story for the Washington Wizards as they continue to prove why they're one of the worst teams in the NBA. They are now on a four-game losing streak and remain at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Jordan Poole did everything he could on Sunday, attempting to snap their cold streak. Poole put up big numbers for the Wizards with 31 points, shooting 50% from three-point range and 63.1% overall. His teammate Kyle Kuzma couldn't be there to help fend off the Celtics due to a sore left shoulder.

At this point, the Boston Celtics are the only team to clinch a playoff seed in the postseason. They can now tone their games down to reserve their strength come the 2024 NBA Playoffs.