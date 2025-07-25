  • home icon
"Same agent as Luka, Ayton, Hayes": Lakers fans convinced about $21,481,481 center joining LA after massive development 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Jul 25, 2025 12:46 GMT
Lakers fans convinced about $21,481,481 center joining LA after massive development (Image Source: Imagn)

The LA Lakers could get another top buyout candidate this offseason, or at least, the team's fan base believes so. According to the latest report from Thursday by insider Jake Fischer, Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic could become a free agent. The storied Eastern Conference franchise hasn't been able to find a trade partner for his expiring $21,481,481 contract, which could lead to a buyout during the season.

Vucevic was one of the targets for the Lakers over the past few trade cycles, but nothing materialized. The European center is one of the best modern-day centers due to his shooting ability, but his defensive limitations failed to convince the Lakers and other teams from pursuing him on the trade market.

The Bulls also had a steep asking price of a first-round pick, which is one of the key reasons why Vucevic is on the roster, while other veterans, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball were all shipped away.

After news broke out regarding his potential availability as a free agent during the season, several Lakers fans were convinced he could be a buyout signing for the team. Vucevic sharing the same agent (Bill Duffy) as Luka Doncic, Deandre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes was among the key reasons why it's a believable theory.

Here are some reactions:

Lakers may not be able to sign Nikola Vucevic

The LA Lakers are hard-capped at the first-apron. They are $1.1 million below the threshold after signing Marcus Smart on a two-year $10.5 million deal. For the Lakers to sign Nikola Vucevic during the season, they need to have significant room to offer him a better contract than rival suitors.

The same logic applies during the offseason. LA will have to offer him a $3.6 million veteran minimum contract, and it can only do that by moving a player for one that makes way less. One example could be Rui Hachimura, who is making $18.3 million next year. LA will need a player making less than $15 million in exchange to make room for a veteran minimum signing.

It's not theoretically impossible, but it will need the front office to get creative if it's hellbent on signing Nikola Vucevic. For now, it doesn't seem like the Lakers' priority, given that they have Deandre Ayton, Jaxson Hayes and Maxi Kleber in their rotation.

Ayton and Hayes are mobile bigs, while Kleber plays a similar role as Vucevic as a stretch big. However, Kleber is a better defender with a lower offensive ceiling than his European counterpart.

Edited by Arhaan Raje
