"Same league that constantly forces gambling ads down our throats": Fans stunned after NBA slaps Draymond Green with $50k fine over spread callout

On Wednesday, NBA star Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors was fined $50,000 for his remarks regarding a betting spread callout. Fans were shocked by the news and shared their reactions online.

Reports indicate that Green was overheard telling teammates that the betting spread for Game 5 against the Timberwolves was set at 5.5, leading to the fine.

NBA insider Shams Charania reported the NBA's decision to fine Green on X, as he captioned the tweet with a short message:

"The NBA has fined Golden State's Draymond Green $50,000 for comments questioning integrity of the game officials, referring to the 5.5 spread number," Charania wrote.

Fans were stunned by the news about Green's $50,000 fine as they discussed the news in the comments section:

"This, coming from the same league that constantly forces gambling ads down our throats every game is hilarious," wrote one fan retweeting Shams' post.

"Getting fined for speaking about officials will always be dumb to me, they deserve just as much criticism as players get," expressed a second.

"lol wasn’t this something he said jokingly to a teammate someone lip read? Kinda makes me think the league is rigged if they’re gonna fine him for that," wrote a third.

