"Same reason they lead with Michael Jordan": Shannon Sharpe counters Charles Barkley's Lakers slander with NFL comparisons

Shannon Sharpe replied to Charles Barkley's criticism of NBA media for always pushing the same storylines and the constant mention of the LA Lakers. After Barkley went on a rant criticizing ESPN and their NBA coverage, Sharpe addressed his comments.

Right after the Lakers beat the New York Knicks 113-109 in overtime, Sharpe and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson reacted live to the game. Sharpe took the chance to explain to Barkley why other teams aren't talked about as much as the Lakers are.

"The Lakers have won eight games in a row. Hey Charles! We talking about the Lakers again," Sharpe said. "Charles knows what sports are about. Sports are about stories. Now you tell me what's the better story, Luka Doncic getting traded, arguably their biggest trade in NBA history, and LeBron James at age 40 playing this way or OKC and the Cavs? It's about stories."

"If the Lakers and Luka play and the Cavs and OKC play and Luka and them do what they do, what you think they're leaning with? It's always been like this. The same reason they always led with Michael Jordan no matter what anybody else did, that was the lead. It's the more compelling story. That's how sports go," Sharpe finished. (7:40 mark)

The LA Lakers are the most iconic NBA franchise of all time, which naturally draws them more attention than other teams. The Purple and Gold is enjoying its best season since 2020 and has a real chance to win it all this year.

Luka Doncic and LeBron James have formed a terrific duo and JJ Redick has shown something different from Frank Vogel and Darvin Ham.

Charles Barkley called out Shannon Sharpe, ESPN analysts over "face of the league" debate

This wasn't the first time Charles Barkley criticized the way Shannon Sharpe's ESPN covers the NBA. On Feb. 20, he took a jab at them for trying to give players the "face of the NBA" title.

"I was so annoyed just sitting around watching," said Barkley of the analysts discussing the topic. "You don't give anybody the face of the league...you take it."

Three days before, Shannon Sharpe, Stephen A. Smith, and Udonis Haslem reacted to Anthony Edwards declining to be the face of the NBA, which didn't sit well with Barkley. He added that when Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, or Steph Curry became the face of the league, they just did it and nobody proclaimed them as such.

