"Same thing as Tom Brady" - NBA analyst sees LeBron James' script for retirement in NFL GOAT's career

After LeBron James and the LA Lakers were eliminated from the first round of the NBA playoffs, the future Hall of Famer was asked about his future during the postgame press conference.

Ad

Much like he did last season, James played coy, saying he doesn't have an answer regarding his future in the league. After 22 years in the NBA, James still has a player option on his contract for the 2025-26 season. However, it sounds like the four-time champ is undecided on his future.

The way former NBA guard Jay Williams sees things, it's not fair to ask players immediately after a loss whether they plan to retire. While speaking on Thursday's installment of "First Take," Williams compared the questions James received to the situation NFL legend Tom Brady dealt with before retiring.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I hate these types of questions right after somebody loses at this stage of their career. It's the same thing with Tom Brady. ... I've heard this script before."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

If James does opt into the final year of his contract, he will earn $52.6 million next season, while simultaneously setting the record for most seasons played in the NBA.

While LeBron James is in the twilight years of his career, it's important to note that he offered a similar answer after being eliminated from the playoffs last season as well.

Just a few months later, however, he was playing a pivotal role in Team USA's gold medal run at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Ad

Looking back at LeBron James' past comments about retirement, will he go on a farewell tour, or follow in the footsteps of Tim Duncan?

Throughout his career, the expectation is that before LeBron James rides off into the sunset, fans will have a chance to see him on his farewell tour, much like Kobe Bryant did before retiring.

Ad

Considering James is, without question, one of the greatest and most accomplished players to ever step on the hardwood, a farewell tour seemed like a no-brainer.

Despite that, before the 2024 All-Star game in Indiana, LeBron James told members of the press that he wasn't sure whether he wanted a retirement tour or to follow in the footsteps of Tim Duncan.

As he told members of the press at the time, he was 50/50 on the situation.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Considering he still has one year left on his contract, the hope among many fans is that the league's all-time leading scorer will opt in and return for one more season. However, after back-to-back losses in the first round and sharing the court with Bronny James this season, the four-time champ may be ready to call it a career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More