"Same vibe as Travis Scott in Tekken" - LeBron James' character in virtual fighting game has NBA fans going wild

LeBron James is an international icon even if he mainly caters to the basketball audience. Even non-basketball fans worldwide recognize his name in association with the NBA.

Among his fans, some people enjoy two completely different hobbies such as the combination of basketball and video games.

Gamers who are avid basketball fans often wish to see their favorite players featured in the games they play. For instance, the newly released fighting game Tekken 8, which launched only five days ago from the time of this writing, has one of the most advanced character customizations. It's so advanced to a point that players can easily recreate their favorite characters or pop culture icons outside of Tekken.

One of the major customized characters to recently hit the game is Raven. Apparently, there are certain ways for players to make Raven look like LeBron James. It's also worth mentioning that transforming Raven into LeBron is a perfect match considering the ninja makes a lot of hand signs. James is famously known for throwing hand signs and coming up with different handshakes in real life.

Streamer Tendo XI recently uploaded a video of him reacting to the interpretation of LeBron in Tekken. Raven was transformed into the basketball star by adding James' signature beard and changing his attire to something similar to a basketball jersey and shorts matched with rubber shoes all in the shade of Lakers purple.

NBA fans can't help but tweet about their most honest thoughts about LBJ playing as the assassin Raven. Here's what some of them had to say on Twitter:

"Sounds like a FIRE tendo vid coming. Excited for videos w the same vibe as Travis Scott in tekken."

"LeTEKKEN"

"This game is unreal😭😭 "

"aint no way he summoned the lakers in his rage art"

"Bro call all his All Star teammates for that rage art🤣 "

"Tekken 8's character editor is amazing and hilarious lol"

"Summoned Austin Reeves, Kyrie, JR Smith, Dwayne Wade, Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell"

"the handsigns ! 😂 "

What other video games is LeBron James featured on?

Video Game LeBron James

Ever since getting drafted into the NBA back in 2003, LeBron James has been featured in annual sports games such as NBA 2K and NBA Live to name a few. But we can't really consider them as video game crossovers considering how it's kind of an automatic thing for a pro ball player to have video game versions of themselves in sports games.

With that said James made his first real video game crossover back in 2021 when Epic Games introduced him to the world of Fortnite. Similarly in real life, LeBron made a stylish entrance to the game with his Fortnite skin rocking an all-black blazer and dress shorts suit matched with a grey and black Nike LeBron 19.

Epic Games also introduced a couple of alternate outfits such as his Space Jam attire and their version of a "Taco Tuesday" LeBron James.

Fast forward a year later, LeBron made another video game crossover in MultiVersus. James was somehow obligated to make an appearance in the game since he appeared in Space Jam, which was a Warner Bros. film. Warner Bros. was the publisher of MultiVersus which means all characters in the game were from their universe.

While it's funny to see Raven portraying LeBron James in Tekken 8, it sadly isn't an official crossover. As of this publishing, James isn't set to make any other video game appearances outside of NBA 2K and other basketball video games anytime soon.

