San Antonio Spurs 104-115 Dallas Mavericks: Twitter erupts as Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis combine for 50 points

The Dallas Mavericks outhustled the San Antonio Spurs to win their first game after the All-Star break with a 115-104 scoreline. Gregg Popovich's men were in control for the first three quarters but failed to score a field goal for nearly seven and a half minutes in the fourth as the hosts took control of proceedings.
Luka Doncic had another stellar display and recorded his eighth triple-double of the season. Kristaps Porzingis was the star of the show for the Dallas Mavericks as he accrued 28 points. DeMar DeRozan led the San Antonio Spurs in scoring with 30 points but it eventually went in vain.
Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis torment the San Antonio Spurs
Both Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis struggled from the field to start the game as the San Antonio Spurs assumed the command in the early stages. Doncic was able to create looks and grab rebounds but he also had a ton of turnovers. That would change in the second half as the Dallas Mavericks superstar finished with 22 points, 12 assists and 12 boards.
Meanwhile, Porzingis arguably had his best game this season as he managed 28 points and 14 rebounds while shooting 64.7% from the field. It was his aggression that left everyone spellbound though. He dictated the tempo inside the paint on both ends of the court. The Unicorn played physical basketball as the Dallas Mavericks outrebounded the San Antonio Spurs 51-30.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the star duo's performance.
DeMar DeRozan plays his heart out but the Dallas Mavericks run away with the win
DeMar DeRozan put up a fantastic all-round display against the Dallas Mavericks with 30 points, 11 assists and four steals. He combined his athleticism with some craftiness to create good looks for his San Antonio Spurs teammates.
DeRozan started off fiery-hot from the field and was 8-of-9 from the field at one time. But that consistency waned towards the end and he only managed to make four of his next 10 shots.
Lonnie Walker IV was also a bright spot for the San Antonio Spurs tonight. He scored 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting which included a wild circus shot. However, he didn't feature much in the fourth quarter which came as a surprise to many fans.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the San Antonio Spurs' disappointing outing.