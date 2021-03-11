San Antonio Spurs 104-115 Dallas Mavericks: Twitter erupts as Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis combine for 50 points

The Dallas Mavericks outhustled the San Antonio Spurs to win their first game after the All-Star break with a 115-104 scoreline. Gregg Popovich's men were in control for the first three quarters but failed to score a field goal for nearly seven and a half minutes in the fourth as the hosts took control of proceedings.

Luka Doncic had another stellar display and recorded his eighth triple-double of the season. Kristaps Porzingis was the star of the show for the Dallas Mavericks as he accrued 28 points. DeMar DeRozan led the San Antonio Spurs in scoring with 30 points but it eventually went in vain.

Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis torment the San Antonio Spurs

Both Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis struggled from the field to start the game as the San Antonio Spurs assumed the command in the early stages. Doncic was able to create looks and grab rebounds but he also had a ton of turnovers. That would change in the second half as the Dallas Mavericks superstar finished with 22 points, 12 assists and 12 boards.

Kristaps Porzingis

Meanwhile, Porzingis arguably had his best game this season as he managed 28 points and 14 rebounds while shooting 64.7% from the field. It was his aggression that left everyone spellbound though. He dictated the tempo inside the paint on both ends of the court. The Unicorn played physical basketball as the Dallas Mavericks outrebounded the San Antonio Spurs 51-30.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the star duo's performance.

Dont look now but Luka Doncic has played really good man defense in the second half — kirk (@KirkSeriousFace) March 11, 2021

this is the tallest KP has ever played in Dallas — tim cato (@tim_cato) March 11, 2021

Impressive win for the Mavericks tonight over the Spurs. If Kristaps Porzingis plays like this, Dallas is a much different team. Mavericks continue to round back into form after their rough start to the season. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) March 11, 2021

Advertisement

I was really high on Porzingis coming out of the bubble and he showed that potential tonight



He’s just so frustratingly inconsistent — 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) March 11, 2021

Look at Luka Doncic. Sheesh. pic.twitter.com/o0U7yd8szG — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) March 11, 2021

Porzingis is one of the best players in the league when his mind & body are right. An entirely different human on the court when he has confidence. Tonight looked like Luka & KP in the bubble — Ben Rogers (@BenRogers) March 11, 2021

Advertisement

KP cut and oop from Luka pic.twitter.com/vjcRbBIU3K — kirk (@KirkSeriousFace) March 11, 2021

It feels like for the first time this season... Luka is making an extreme effort to feed Porziņģis. Like going out his way to make sure he get his. Makes this team lethal when they play together and are in sync. — Mavs Fans For Life (@MavsFansForLife) March 11, 2021

Remember when people wanted Kristaps Porzingis traded? 🐸☕️ — Saad Yousuf (@SaadYousuf126) March 11, 2021

Doncic did Doncic things tonight, but Porzingis felt like the biggest difference-maker. He just totally controlled the interior on both sides of the floor against smaller Spurs lineups. — Matthew Tynan (@Matthew_Tynan) March 11, 2021

this game was so fun then porzingis became prime shaq and spurs forgot how to play basketball — 🏂🏂🏂 (@JayvinHarae) March 11, 2021

Advertisement

DeMar DeRozan plays his heart out but the Dallas Mavericks run away with the win

DeMar DeRozan put up a fantastic all-round display against the Dallas Mavericks with 30 points, 11 assists and four steals. He combined his athleticism with some craftiness to create good looks for his San Antonio Spurs teammates.

DeMar DeRozan

DeRozan started off fiery-hot from the field and was 8-of-9 from the field at one time. But that consistency waned towards the end and he only managed to make four of his next 10 shots.

Lonnie Walker IV was also a bright spot for the San Antonio Spurs tonight. He scored 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting which included a wild circus shot. However, he didn't feature much in the fourth quarter which came as a surprise to many fans.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the San Antonio Spurs' disappointing outing.

Spurs missed 11 shots before DeRozan's jumper with 51 seconds left. Before that, Murray had the last FG at the 8:23 mark. — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) March 11, 2021

Advertisement

DeMar DeRozan has slowly been making the Vince Carter-esque transformation from super-athletic guy to super-crafty guy. — Matthew Tynan (@Matthew_Tynan) March 11, 2021

Spurs have engineered a lot of chances and have even gotten a few stops, just can’t put it in the basket. It happens. — Pounding the Rock (@poundingtherock) March 11, 2021

I'm a bit confused about the rotations in this game



Patty and Rudy each played nearly 30 minutes and missed a combined seven shots in the fourth.



Lonnie looked great in the first three quarters and then didn't sniff the floor in the fourth. — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) March 11, 2021

Lonnie Walker sees everyone adding him to their trade machines — Pounding the Rock (@poundingtherock) March 11, 2021