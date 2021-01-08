San Antonio Spurs 118-109 LA Lakers: 5 hits and flops as LaMarcus Aldridge & crew blow out LeBron James' squad | NBA 2020-21 Season

The San Antonio Spurs entered the game looking for revenge against the LA Lakers, who beat them two consecutive times last week. They ultimately got what they came for as LaMarcus Aldridge and company beat the Lakers 118-109. It was a masterful performance from the Spurs who swept the two LA squads on back-to-back games.

Here are our five hits and flops from the San Antonio Spurs vs LA Lakers game:

Hit: LaMarcus Aldridge (San Antonio Spurs)

LaMarcus Aldridge was in red-hot form from the field. After missing three straight games, he contributed to the win versus the LA Clippers on Tuesday and was deadset on making sure the San Antonio Spurs got their payback against the LA Lakers.

Lamarcus Aldridge puts up 28/5/3 in the Spurs (+320 ML) win over the Lakers



His props tonight



Top scorer +410 ✅

Over 23.5 PRA ✅

Over 14.5 pts ✅

pic.twitter.com/mcCNlYda5a — Bets Stats (@betsstats) January 8, 2021

Aldridge recorded 28 points on 11-of-18 shooting from the field including 3-of-7 from three. He made the most of his opportunities and outplayed Anthony Davis for most of the game.

Aldridge's first-quarter shooting carried over to the rest of the game, and it empowered his teammates to knock down their own shots.

Flop: Dennis Schroder (LA Lakers)

Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Lakers needed Dennis Schroder to play his usual steady game in order to win tonight. However, the veteran guard missed plenty of easy buckets that went in and out. He shot a horrid 3-of-11 from the floor for six points on the night.

It was a bad night for Schroder, who usually comes through for the Lakers in the clutch.

Hit: LeBron James (LA Lakers)

If there was anyone on the LA Lakers who had his A-game on, it was LeBron James. The 4-time NBA champion had 27 points, 12 assists and six rebounds as he led the Lakers in the third quarter to cut down on the San Antonio Spurs’ lead. The Spurs led by double-digits several times in the first half and by nine at halftime.

James shot 4-of-7 from beyond the arc to keep the game close but his teammates missed plenty of open shots. The team’s 13 turnovers proved to be too costly.

Flop: Wesley Matthews (LA Lakers)

Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Lakers

Wesley Matthews is a streak shooter, and he showed why against the San Antonio Spurs.

Matthews made only one of his six field-goal attempts to notch a measly three points on the night. Among those misses were four three-pointers that could have easily changed the complexion of the game had he converted them.

Hit: Dejounte Murray (San Antonio Spurs)

Dejounte Murray played fireman against the Purple and Gold, stopping one LA Lakers run after another with timely baskets, helping to preserve the San Antonio Spurs’ lead.

"It's huge for the whole unit."



Clippers on Tuesday. Lakers on Thursday. 2️⃣ straight wins for the @spurs, and Dejounte Murray was feeling it in both games! He talked with @DanWeissPBP about his team's current confidence level! #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/tneChVyuB3 — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) January 8, 2021

The 6-foot-4, long-armed guard sliced and diced his way to the hole and sprinkled in a couple of threes to contribute 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field.

He also added eight rebounds to help out on the boards against the bigger LA Lakers squad.

