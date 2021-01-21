San Antonio Spurs 99-121 Golden State Warriors: Twitter reacts to Stephen Curry's big game vs DeMar DeRozan & crew

Stephen Curry did most of his work in the first three quarters of the Golden State Warriors-San Antonio Spurs contest, giving him some much-needed rest in the fourth. The 32-year-old played just 31 minutes including a token appearance in the final period as the Warriors dismantled the Spurs 121-99.

The Warriors’ 2-time MVP had 26 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists on the night against one of the better teams in the West.

Curry had a dazzling performance while rookie James Wiseman, Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre Jr. provided ample support. DeMar DeRozan could only make 15 points on 3-of-8 shooting from the field.

Golden State Warriors dominated the highlights against the San Antonio Spurs

DeMar DeRozan #10 is picked up off the court by LaMarcus Aldridge #12 and Lonnie Walker IV #1 of the San Antonio Spurs during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on January 07, 2021 (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

After Stephen Curry effortlessly escaped from his opponent at one point in the game, the Golden State Warriors featured it in their highlights.

Certain fans observed that he has been doing it since he came into the league.

Breaking NBA ankles since 2009. — Hope and humanity not politics and hate. (@NinerTico) January 21, 2021

Curry also made a super slick move that wowed everyone on Twitter.

Meanwhile, a fan also brought up a Google search for LeBron James’ dad, which points to how Curry and his Warriors sonned the LA Lakers by winning three of their four NBA Finals matchups.

Steph is ridiculous 🤯 pic.twitter.com/hzC5kS9bEd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 21, 2021

Someone even apologized on behalf of Curry for the San Antonio Spurs' strained ankles.

@TDanks sorry about your ankles — Suunuxtaniino (@Suunuxtaniino) January 21, 2021

The San Antonio Spurs also had a few highlights from the game, including an awkward jumper that Patty Mills shot over Kent Bazemore. And we do mean “over.”

A Twitter user thought about what would have happened had Stephen Curry been the one who shot this.

If that's curry it's an &1 — NFL For San Antonio (@NFL4SanAntonio) January 21, 2021

When watching a Golden State Warriors game, one almost always sees Draymond Green teaching James Wiseman a thing or two. However, someone just had to bring up the 2016 NBA Finals.

Draymond always coaching up Wiseman 💯 pic.twitter.com/iWejhZxbAB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 21, 2021

Draymond couldn’t stop Kevin Love don’t take his advice — 𝕿𝖊𝖎 🕯 (@IrvingsGoat) January 21, 2021

San Antonio Spurs couldn't rally in the fourth

With the Golden State Warriors leading by double figures throughout the fourth quarter, the most talked-about play was Damion Lee smacking San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson in the face and getting ejected with a flagrant foul 2 in the process.

However, it didn’t matter to this Dubs fan account that still cheered the Warriors vicariously through a meme.

Damion Lee gets ejected for this flagrant 2 foul on Keldon Johnson!

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs

Full video: https://t.co/U0l0HbQIhJ pic.twitter.com/Ml2UiRXX23 — Chaz (@ChazClavant) January 21, 2021

¡TIEMPO FUERA!



Damion Lee expulsado, pero jugamos sobrados.



WARRIORS 100 - SPURS 82

7:53 / 4C pic.twitter.com/NKW9pLtBtG — Golden State LATAM (@goldenstatelat) January 21, 2021

With the win, the Warriors are now 8-6 this season. Though that’s not exactly the kind of record to celebrate, someone thought it was great to bring out a Stephen A. Smith celebratory dance. This was seconded by another fan.

LETS GOOOOOO 8-6 🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/8wJhI6JdGI — 𝓛𝓸𝓸𝓴 𝓪𝓽 𝓒𝓾𝓻𝓻𝔂 𝓜𝓪𝓷 🏆 (@GSWRevenge2021) January 21, 2021

Warriors win



Me pic.twitter.com/DAudCSxO8g — Took 3 💍 from your King (@CosmixE24) January 21, 2021

The game featured several heroes for the Golden State Warriors while the San Antonio Spurs had very few players who contributed.

The Golden State Warriors beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-99

Stephen Curry- 26 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists

James Wiseman- 20 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists

Dejounte Murray- 22 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals

Demar DeRozan- 15 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists pic.twitter.com/7LDNeUIskb — NBA Daily Stats (@nbadailysta) January 21, 2021

The San Antonio Spurs will likely go back to the drawing board wondering what happened to them.

