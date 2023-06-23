San Antonio Spurs' depth chart updated: How does team line up their starting 5 with Victor Wembanyama & Keldon Johnson on the roster? 

On Thursday night, the trajectory of the San Antonio Spurs franchise changed completely. With the first overall pick in the NBA Draft, they selected arguably the most talked about prospect since LeBron James.

After drafting Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs now have their major building block for the future. Here is a breakdown of what their roster looks like following this franchise-altering selection.

In the backcourt, the Spurs have Tre Jones, Devonte Graham, Malaki Branham, Romeo Langford, Blake Wesley, and Devin Vassell. Through their rebuild, Jones and Vassell have been two of the main standouts.

At the forward spots are two other key pieces for San Antonio in Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan. Johnson averaged a career-high 22.0 points per game this season while Sochan found himself on an All-Rookie team. Other wings on the roster include veteran sharpshooter Doug McDermott.

Along with Victor Wembanyama, other centers on the Spurs includes Charles Bassey, Khem Birch, and Gorgui Dieng.

What could the San Antonio Spurs starting lineup look like next season?

With the addition of Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs are going to have a much different starting lineup moving forward. While he is a center now, the team could go in a multiple different directions because of his skill set.

In one scenario, Wembanyama could play center in a lineup featuring him, Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, and Jeremy Sochan. This will also depend on what happens with Jones this summer as he enters restricted free agency.

The Spurs could make that work, but they should consider following the blueprint of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Evan Mobley is a generational defensive talent, but plays alongside a traditional center in Jarrett Allen. The Milwaukee Bucks also do this Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez.

Since he has a thin frame, it might be best for Wembanyama to not be defending NBA centers on a nightly basis. He can still play the position, but small stretches are likely best. Plus, his game extends beyond the arc so the Spurs don't have to worry about spacing issues.

Following this model, San Antonio could deploy a lineup of Jones, Vassell, Johnson, Wembanyama, and Charles Bassey. This is a young and exciting group that has the ability to get it done on both ends.

Looking up and down the roster, the Spurs have the pieces to get real creative with their lineups moving forward. it should lead to a lot of creativity in 2024.

