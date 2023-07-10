San Antonio Spurs fans are hyped as Victor Wembanyama's puts on a show -"Silenced the haters and Midney Spears cult"

The real Victor Wembanyama finally showed up for the San Antonio Spurs. After a disappointing debut on Friday against the Charlotte Hornets, “Wemby” showed the form that had scouts salivating for his talents.

The French phenom bounced back with a big game against the Portland Trail Blazers in his second summer league game. Fans who were quick to call him a bust after the said game might have to change their opinions.

San Antonio faithful couldn’t hide their excitement and pride after Wembanyama’s performance:

“Silenced the haters and Midney Spears cult”

Haters on Wemby G2; it's just a Summer League! @LegionHoops Haters on Wemby G1: Bust!Haters on Wemby G2; it's just a Summer League! @LegionHoops Haters on Wemby G1: Bust!Haters on Wemby G2; it's just a Summer League!

FrankySpurrito @Frankyburrito @LegionHoops WHAT HAPPENEDDDD I THOUGHT HE WAS A BUST @LegionHoops WHAT HAPPENEDDDD I THOUGHT HE WAS A BUST 😂😂

jalan😎 @Jalan4234 @LegionHoops there’s the #1 pick idk who was playing tht first game @LegionHoops there’s the #1 pick idk who was playing tht first game

Victor Wembanyama disappointed most of the fans who trooped to the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas on Friday. He finished with nine points on 2-13 shooting against the Charlotte Hornets. Wembanyama added eight rebounds, five blocks and three assists but couldn’t impress the fans.

On Sunday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, he came up with a performance many expect him to put up consistently. He had 27 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. The rookie also hit 64% of his shots, including 66% from deep.

27 PTS

12 REB

3 BLK

64% FG

66% 3P



VICTOR WEMBANYAMA TONIGHT:27 PTS12 REB3 BLK64% FG66% 3P VICTOR WEMBANYAMA TONIGHT:27 PTS12 REB3 BLK64% FG66% 3P🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/CCp2vFMegm

Victor Wembanyama started to get hot in the second quarter when he tallied nine straight points. There were three sequences during that span that had fans wildly cheering for the French phenom. He had back-to-back dunks that put on full display his never-before-seen combination of length, size, skills and mobility.

“Wemby” also showed his superb ball handling. Matched up against Jabari Parker, he hit the Blazers forward with a crossover dribble before nailing a smooth jumper.

The move was so spectacular for someone his size that the crowd, including Fat Joe, couldn't hold back their appreciation.

Victor Wembanyama also made a crucial 3-pointer with a little under two minutes left in the game to cut Portland’s lead to 79-78. He, however, missed a running one-legged triple that could have extended the San Antonio Spurs’ hopes of winning the game.

Despite their first loss in the summer league, Spurs fans enjoyed Wembanyama’s performance.

Victor Wembanyama may not play again until the regular season starts for the San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs have two more summer league games to play. They will play the Washington Wizards on Tuesday and the Detroit Pistons on Friday.

The team may have seen what it needed from Victor Wembanyama and choose to keep him out. It’s not unusual for a team to allow its top rookies just a game or two in the summer league before shutting them down. This might be the case for the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft.

After the loss to the Hornets, Wembanyama noted that his conditioning needed to get better. He stressed that an 82-game schedule will be tough, so he has to get in the best shape of his career.

Rachel Nichols @Rachel__Nichols asked Victor Wembanyama what he most wants to work on before he makes his for-real NBA debut this fall - he was quick to answer "conditioning," noting that all the running up and down the court left him "exhausted" every time he was subbed out. asked Victor Wembanyama what he most wants to work on before he makes his for-real NBA debut this fall - he was quick to answer "conditioning," noting that all the running up and down the court left him "exhausted" every time he was subbed out.

The San Antonio Spurs may focus on that and also continue his development behind the scenes.

