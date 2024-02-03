San Antonio Spurs Injury Report: Latest on Victor Wembanyama's status revealed (February 3)

San Antonio Spurs center and rookie of the year candidate Victor Wembanyama is listed as available for the second night of the back-to-back game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday.

Wembanyama, in his short career, has played three back-to-back games out of five, missing the latter two for rest, going 1-2. Named the 'Rookie of the Month' for January, Wembanyama averaged 24 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.3 blocks over 14 games, with the Spurs posting a 5-9 record.

The Frenchman logged 28 minutes in the 113-114 loss against the New Orleans Pelicans. He had a -9 rating and ended the night with 16 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and six turnovers on 7-of-14 shooting.

What happened to Victor Wembanyama?

Ahead of the Dallas Mavericks matchup on Dec. 23, Wembanyama drove to the basket from the baseline for a layup, during his pre-game workout, when he appeared to step on a ball boy's foot, seemingly twisting his ankle.

Following the freak accident, Wembanyama walked off the court by himself, indicating that the injury was not serious. The Spurs have remained cautious, though.

Wembanyama did not play that game due to a 'Coach's Decision' and missed the one against the Portland Trail Blazers on Dec. 29 due to rest.

Wembanyama has missed six games due to rest, hip and ankle woes out of 49 games Spurs have played. He has played under a minutes restriction, with 29.5 minutes in his last five games.

Victor Wembanyama's stats against Cleveland Cavaliers

Victor Wembanyama has played the Cavaliers once, which the Spurs lost 117-115 on Jan. 7. He boasted a +17 net rating in 25 minutes.

He ended the game with 24 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a game-high five blocks on 46.2% shooting, including 40.0% from beyond the arc and 90.9% from the free throw line.

Wembanyama leads the league in blocks, with 3.2, in his rookie season, ahead of veteran defenders like Brook Lopez, Anthony Davis and Jaren Jackson Jr. He could be the first rookie to lead the category at the end of the season, after Shaquille O'Neal.

San Antonio Spurs injury report amid Victor Wembanyama's status

The Spurs have two players listed on their injury report. Small forward Keldon Johnson is listed as a game-time decision after missing the first night of their back-to-back.

Meanwhile, center Charles Bassey is listed as out for the remainder of the season after sustaining an ACL tear in a G League contest.

The starting lineup for the Spurs could include Tre Jones at the PG, Devin Vassell at SG, Julian Champagnie at SF, Jeremy Sochan at PF and Victor Wembanyama at center.

Player Status Out Kelddon Johnson Expected to be out till Feb. 3 Elbow Charles Bassey Out Knee

