San Antonio Spurs Injury Report (Nov 20): Latest update on Victor Wembanyama, Devin Vassell's status 

Victor Wembanyama is available for the San Antonio Spurs as they welcome the Los Angeles Clippers for their Monday night clash at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. However, this is not the case for Devin Vassell as he is currently listed as doubtful for the game.

Devin Vassell sat out the San Antonio Spurs' home stand against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night as he continues to deal with a groin injury. In particular, he is experiencing tightness in his right abductor.

Vassell is currently on a day-to-day status as the Spurs continue to monitor the progress of his recovery, but pending the final announcement, he might still sit out the game against the Clippers.

Victor Wembanyama's block party still not enough for San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama was a dominating force inside the paint in the defensive end for the San Antonio Spurs against the Memphis Grizzlies. He had eight blocks, accounting for all but one of the Spurs' total swats against the Grizzlies, on top of 13 rebounds.

However, despite the "block party", the Spurs still fell short as the Grizzlies still had better shooting than them.

The Grizzlies finished the game with a 46.5 percent clip from the field, going 29-of-53 inside the three-point line. They outscored the Spurs, 69-40, in the second half to steal the road win after the home side led, 68-51, at halftime.

Cedi Osman admitted that the emotions were high following the defeat, saying,

“In general, I think you know, everybody’s really upset and, you know, everybody’s trying to do their best.”

San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich added:

“Well, we’ve been there before. We just have trouble sustaining and we get those periods where the physicality builds, and we go dry offensively. And when you don’t score and you’re in transition defense all the time, it makes it difficult, and the leads dissipate. So, it’s just that consistency to continue to score. Because when you’re going back on defense all the time makes it really tough. That’s the bottom line.”

Despite the spectacular defensive effort, Victor Wembanyama was held to only 19 points on 6-of-17 field goals.

Up next for the San Antonio Spurs are the Los Angeles Clippers, who may have finally solved the "system" that is James Harden.