San Antonio Spurs Injury Report (Nov 2nd): Latest update on Victor Wembanyama and Keldon Johnson's availability

The San Antonio Spurs are 2-2 and are coming off a dramatic win against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. On Thursday, the two Western Conference teams will square off once more in Phoenix.

The Spurs' young core has started the season strongly and is healthy. The Spurs' injury report is clear, and all of their key players will be available against the Suns.

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio's first-round pick, will be available. He has appeared in every game this season and is averaging a good 27.3 minutes per game. He should have another good game against the Suns, who don't have much center depth.

Keldon Johnson is not listed on the injury report and will be available. Johnson is averaging 17.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game this year. Along with Wemby, he is one of the Spurs' finest players early in the season.

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs San Antonio Spurs?

The Phoenix Suns will host the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday with the tip-off set at 10 pm ET and can be watched on NBA TV, using League Pass.

When these two teams battled on Tuesday, the Spurs won the game 115-114. They were trailing the entire game and were trailing by 20 points at one point in the game. Keldon Johnson swiped Kevin Durant and ran the floor for a tough layup to clinch the win. Thus, it should be another tough battle on Thursday.

The Suns will be without Bradley Beal who continues to sit with back spasms. He has yet to play for Phoenix this season.

The Suns may also be without Devin Booker, who is listed as questionable with an ankle sprain. Booker has not played since scoring 32 points in the opener against the Golden State Warriors.

With Beal out, the Suns have no depth at the guard position. Damion Lee, their backup guard, is also sidelined.

Phoenix will need another big night from Durant as he'll try not to lose to the young San Antonio Spurs again. He led the Suns with 26 points in the first meeting. He just made one three-pointer and should try to get more shots from the outside in this one.