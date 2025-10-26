San Antonio Spurs Injury Report: Victor Wembanyama Status, Luke Kornet and 4 Others Ruled Out of Home Opener vs Nets (Oct. 26)

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs have enjoyed a phenomenal start to the 2025-26 NBA season. The Spurs remain unbeaten after two games, securing confidence-boosting victories in both contests. The Spurs' unbeaten streak will be put to the test early on Sunday when Wembanyama and Co. face the Brooklyn Nets in their home opener.San Antonio will have to contend without five players, but Victor Wembanyama is available to lead the team's charge. The 7-foot-4 phenom isn't among the five players ruled out for the Nets game. The French superstar will enter the contest on the back of a near triple-double performance against the Indiana Pacers on Friday.The Spurs center erupted with 29 points in 32 minutes and proved an absolute menace on defense. He pulled down 11 rebounds and recorded a mind-blowing nine blocks to steer the Spurs to a hard-fought overtime win. Onus once again rests on his broad shoulders to ensure San Antonio tastes victory in its first home game of the season.Meanwhile, Luke Kornet is ruled out of Sunday's game with a left ankle sprain. His absence is a major setback for the Spurs, who will miss his size and ability to create second-chance opportunities. Facing a Nets team that thrives on a fast-paced, floor-stretching style of play, the lack of Kornet in the lineup will only add more defensive pressure on San Antonio.Kornet joins De'Aaron Fox, Kelly Olynyk, Jeremy Sochan and Lindy Waters III on the sidelines. Fox is out with a right hamstring strain, Olynyk has a left heel injury, Sochan is sidelined with a left wrist sprain and Waters III remains out with an eye injury.How to watch Victor Wembanyama in action during Spurs vs. Nets game?The San Antonio Spurs vs. Brooklyn Nets game will take place on Sunday, Oct. 26, at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Game will tip off at 2 p.m. EST (11 a.m. PT).The Spurs vs. Nets game will be telecast live on FanDuel Sports Network Southwest (local) and YES Network (local). Live streaming will be available on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website.