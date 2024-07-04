San Antonio Spurs Summer League 2024 roster, dates and complete schedule 

The San Antonio Spurs have announced their official roster for the NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada. Victor Wembanyama won't be participating this year due to his commitments to France in the upcoming Paris Olympics.

The No. 4 overall pick in the NBA draft, Stephon Castle will headline the Spurs' roster for the Summer League. He is joined by fellow rookie Harrison Ingram, who was the 48th overall selection. Last year's pick, Sidy Cissoko, and two-way players Jamaree Bouyea, David Duke Jr. and RaiQuan Gray are also part of the team.

Here's the complete Spurs Summer League roster:

Luke Avdalovic, G

Jamaree Bouyea, G

Stephon Castle, G

Sidy Cissoko, F

David Duke Jr., G

RaiQuan Gray, F

Darin Green Jr., G

DJ Horne, G

Harrison Ingram, G

Yauhen Massalski, F

Nathan Mensah, F

Seth Millner Jr., G

Riley Minix, F

Jameer Nelson Jr., G

Tyrece Redford, G

Tyson Ward, G

The San Antonio Spurs Summer League team will be led by coach Kevin Trevino. He has been with the Spurs since 2012, starting as a ball boy and eventually becoming an assistant equipment manager. He was promoted to an assistant coach for the Austin Toros and currently serves as the Spurs' head video coordinator.

Trevino's assistant coaches will be Willis Hall, Jon Harris, Jack Hoiberg, Curtis Lewis, Mike Noyes, Ryan Oliver and Brandon Parrish. There will also be some guest coaches such as Chris Dial, Francois Eyengue, Petteri Koponen, Tomislav Mijatovic, Mark Radford and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua.

San Antonio Spurs Summer League schedule

San Antonio Spurs Summer League schedule (Photo: IMAGN)

The San Antonio Spurs will start their Summer League journey at the California Classic from July 6 to 9. The Spurs are going to play three games at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento before competing in the NBA 2K25 Summer League in Las Vegas.

In Las Vegas, the Spurs have a minimum of four games from July 13 to 19. They could have additional games depending on their standings following the four contests. If they qualify for the playoffs, they have at least a semifinal game. They will play in the final if they win that game.

But if San Antonio fails to make the playoffs, they will play a fifth game either on July 20 or 21. Each team in the Summer League is slated to play at least five games.

Here's the Spurs' current schedule in the California Classic and Las Vegas Summer Leagues:

July 6 vs. Charlotte Hornets

July 7 vs. Sacramento Kings

July 9 vs. China National Team

July 13 vs. Portland Trail Blazers

July 14 vs. Atlanta Hawks

July 16 vs. New Orleans Pelicans

July 19 vs. Philadelphia 76ers

