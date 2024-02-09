San Antonio Spurs updated depth chart after trading Doug McDermott at NBA Trade Deadline 2024

The San Antonio Spurs weren’t major players in the 2024 NBA trade deadline. Despite owning the worst record in the Western Conference (10-41), the Spurs largely kept out of the limelight. They remain focused on slowly and steadily building around Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 pick of the 2023 draft.

San Antonio made the move that made sense to the franchise and the players involved. They sent Doug McDermott, who is on an expiring $13.7 million contract, to the Indiana Pacers. The Spurs received Marcus Morris Sr., who is expected to be waived or bought out, cash and a second-round pick.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Had the five-time champs decided to keep McDermott, the shooter would have walked away as an unrestricted free agent next season. The second-round pick will be added ammunition in their rebuild around the French phenom. Indiana, which is likely playoff-bound, gets a player who is hitting 43.9% from deep this season.

Following the trade, the San Antonio Spurs’ frontline now has Victor Wembanyama, Zach Collins, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Charles Bassey and Jeremy Sochan. Dominick Barlow and Mamadi Diakite are also on the team on two-way contracts.

San Antonio also retained Cedi Osman, Keldon Johnson, Keldon Johnson, Julian Champagnie and Sidy Cissoko. Coach Gregg Popovich has Devin Vassell, Blake Wesley, Tre Jones, Malaki Branham and Devonte Graham in the perimeter.

There were rumors that the Spurs were interested in re-acquiring Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks to improve the backcourt around “Wemby.” They may have engaged in talks on that end but San Antonio likely didn’t want to pay the price to get the former All-Star.

Why did San Antonio Spurs fail to bolster roster around Wembanyama?

The San Antonio Spurs are taking the long route in Victor Wembanyama’s development. He is arguably already capable of leading a team to the playoffs with the right supporting cast. The Spurs will likely give him 2-3 years more before considering a big-time trade.

San Antonio is flush with draft capital. This year alone, they will be in the lottery for their poor record. They also have first-round picks from the Toronto Raptors (protected 1-6) and Charlotte Hornets (protected 1-14). The Spurs also get a 2024 second-rounder from the LA Lakers.

Next year, the San Antonio Spurs have three more first-round picks, including one of their own. They will receive one from the Atlanta Hawks with no protection and another from the Chicago Bulls (protected 1-10). Six second-rounders are for San Antonio’s taking in 2025 as well.

By 2026, the Silver and Black franchise may finally consider trading for an All-Star caliber player depending on how the talents around Wembanyama have developed. The Spurs are in no rush, but they will be ready when the time comes to make a big splash in the trade market.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!