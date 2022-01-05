San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 5th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Boston Celtics will end their four-game homestand on Wednesday when they welcome the San Antonio Spurs to TD Garden. The Celtics are looking to build more momentum and extend their two-game winning streak, while the Spurs have lost four in a row.

The Celtics are 2-1 in their current homestand, losing to the LA Clippers before beating the Phoenix Suns and Orlando Magic. They have been inconsistent this season as they sit in 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings with an 18-19 record.

Meanwhile, the Spurs are in the middle of a hectic seven-game road trip. They are 0-3 so far and have lost four straight games heading into Wednesday's showdown with the Celtics. The Spurs are coming off a lackluster performance in a loss to the Toronto Raptors.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

The San Antonio Spurs have five players on their injury list for Wednesday's away game against the Boston Celtics. Four players are listed as out, while one player is listed as questionable. Dejounte Murray, who has been cleared from the NBA's health and safety protocols, is undergoing reconditioning and could make his return on Wednesday.

Zach Collins remains out as he recovers from left ankle surgery, while the remaining three players are all on the league's health and safety protocols. These players are Devontate Cacok, Doug McDermott and Lonnie Walker IV.

Player Status Reason Devontae Cacok Out Health and Safety Protocols Zach Collins Out Left Ankle Surgery Doug McDermott Out Health and Safety Protocols Dejounte Murray Questionable Conditioning Lonnie Walker IV Out Health and Safety Protocols

Boston Celtics Injury Report

The Boston Celtics have five players on their injury report against the San Antonio Spurs. Two players are listed as out, two are listed as questionable and one is listed as probable. Robert Williams III is listed as probable due to a sprained big toe, but he's expected to play on Wednesday.

Romeo Langford is dealing with a non-COVID illness and Brodric Thomas has lower back pain. Both players are listed as out. Jabari Parker is questionable after undergoing dental work. Aaron Nesmith is also questionable, but his case is very interesting. He was cleared from protocols, but immediately went back and entered isolation on Tuesday.

Player Status Reason Romeo Langford Out Non-COVID Illness Aaron Nesmith Questionable Health and Safety Protocols Jabari Parker Questionable Dental Work Brodric Thomas Out Low Back Pain Robert Williams III Probable Big Toe Sprain

San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Lineups

San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs are likely to have Dejounte Murray back against the Boston Celtics. Murray will start at point guard, with Derrick White as the starting shooting guard. Devin Vessell continues to start at small forward in place of Doug McDermott.

Keldon Johnson and Jakob Poeltl complete the starting lineup at power forward and center, respectively. The Spurs are nearing full health with their rotation including Tre Jones, Joshua Primo, Bryn Forbes, Jock Landale and Keita Bates-Diop.

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics are expected to return to their original starting lineup with Jayson Tatum back from protocol. Tatum will start at small forward with Robert Williams III at center. Al Horford remains a starter at power forward. If "Time Lord" can't play against San Antonio, Horford starts at center.

For their backcourt, Jaylen Brown is at shooting guard, joining Marcus Smart, the starting point guard. Dennis Schroder is their de-facto sixth man, while the remaining rotation players are Grant Williams, Josh Richardson and Payton Pritchard.

San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics: Starting 5s

San Antonio Spurs

Point Guard - Dejounte Murray | Shooting Guard - Derrick White | Small Forward - Devin Vessell | Power Forward - Keldon Johnson | Center - Jakob Poeltl

Boston Celtics

Point Guard - Marcus Smart | Shooting Guard - Jaylen Brown | Small Forward - Jayson Tatum | Power Forward - Al Horford | Center - Robert Williams III

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra