San Antonio Spurs vs. Boston Celtics player stats and box score (Feb. 12) | 2024-25 NBA Season

The defending NBA champions Boston Celtics hosted the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Celtics vs. Spurs matchup is part of Wednesday's 15-game slate. This is one of just four days when all 30 NBA teams are in action. The game also marks the final game for both teams before they go into the All-Star break. They will return to action on Feb. 20.

Boston looks to win at home, where they have lost three of the last four and have a 16-10 record. Overall, the Celtics (38-16) still own one of the best records in the NBA. They have also won six of its previous seven games.

On the other hand, San Antonio (23-28) ranks two spots outside the final Play-In spot in the competitive Western Conference. They are coming off a win against the Washington Wizards on Monday and aim to go on the break with a win.

This is the first meeting between the Celtics and the Spurs this season. They will battle again in San Antonio on March 29.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Boston Celtics player stats and box score

San Antonio Spurs player stats and box score

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Devin Vassell 2 0 0 0 0 0 1-2 0-0 0-0 -8 Harrison Barnes 0 2 0 0 0 0 0-4 0-3 0-0 -7 Victor Wembanyama 4 3 2 0 1 1 2-5 0-2 0-0 -11 De'Aaron Fox 6 2 1 0 0 0 3-5 0-1 0-0 -11 Chris Paul 0 0 2 1 0 0 0-2 0-1 0-0 -7 Jeremy Sochan 0 1 0 0 0 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 -10 Julian Champagnie 5 0 0 0 0 0 2-3 1-2 0-0 -14 Keldon Johnson 0 0 1 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 -11 Stephon Castle 2 1 0 0 1 1-2 0-1 0-0 -11 Malaki Branham DNP - - - - - - - - - Sandro Mamukelashvili DNP - - - - - - - - - Bismack Biyombo DNP - - - - - - - - - Jordan McLaughlin DNP - - - - - - - - - Blake Wesley DNP - - - - - - - - -

Boston Celtics player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jayson Tatum 14 6 3 0 0 0 6-9 2-5 0-0 18 Al Horford 3 1 2 0 0 0 2-5 2-4 0-0 11 Kristaps Porziņģis 6 2 0 0 1 2 3-3 0-0 0-2 7 Sam Hauser 3 1 0 0 0 0 1-2 1-2 0-0 11 Derrick White 8 3 3 1 0 0 3-5 2-4 0-0 14 Payton Pritchard 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-4 0-4 0-0 14 Luke Kornet 0 2 1 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 11 Torrey Craig 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 4 Neemias Queta DNP - - - - - - - - - Jordan Walsh DNP - - - - - - - - - Baylor Scheierman DNP - - - - - - - - - Xavier Tillman DNP - - - - - - - - - Jrue Holiday DNP - - - - - - - - - Jaylen Brown DNP - - - - - - - - -

San Antonio Spurs vs. Boston Celtics game summary

At the end of the opening period, the Boston Celtics had a 18-point lead over the San Antonio Spurs, 37-19. A 21-4 run towards the end of the quarter created the separation for Boston.

Jayson Tatum led Boston with 14 points, six rebounds and three assists on 6-for-9 shooting. Derrick White added eight points. On the other end, newly-acquired De'Aaron Fox had six points for San Antonio.

This is a developing story.

