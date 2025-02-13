  • home icon
  San Antonio Spurs vs. Boston Celtics player stats and box score (Feb. 12) | 2024-25 NBA Season

San Antonio Spurs vs. Boston Celtics player stats and box score (Feb. 12) | 2024-25 NBA Season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Feb 13, 2025 00:44 GMT
San Antonio Spurs vs. Boston Celtics player stats and box score (Feb. 12) | 2024-25 NBA Season (Image Source: Getty)

The defending NBA champions Boston Celtics hosted the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Celtics vs. Spurs matchup is part of Wednesday's 15-game slate. This is one of just four days when all 30 NBA teams are in action. The game also marks the final game for both teams before they go into the All-Star break. They will return to action on Feb. 20.

Boston looks to win at home, where they have lost three of the last four and have a 16-10 record. Overall, the Celtics (38-16) still own one of the best records in the NBA. They have also won six of its previous seven games.

On the other hand, San Antonio (23-28) ranks two spots outside the final Play-In spot in the competitive Western Conference. They are coming off a win against the Washington Wizards on Monday and aim to go on the break with a win.

This is the first meeting between the Celtics and the Spurs this season. They will battle again in San Antonio on March 29.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Boston Celtics player stats and box score

San Antonio Spurs player stats and box score

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Devin Vassell2000001-20-00-0-8
Harrison Barnes0200000-40-30-0-7
Victor Wembanyama4320112-50-20-0-11
De'Aaron Fox6210003-50-10-0-11
Chris Paul0021000-20-10-0-7
Jeremy Sochan0100010-10-00-0-10
Julian Champagnie5000002-31-20-0-14
Keldon Johnson0010000-10-10-0-11
Stephon Castle210011-20-10-0-11
Malaki BranhamDNP---------
Sandro MamukelashviliDNP---------
Bismack BiyomboDNP---------
Jordan McLaughlinDNP---------
Blake WesleyDNP---------

Boston Celtics player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jayson Tatum14630006-92-50-018
Al Horford3120002-52-40-011
Kristaps Porziņģis6200123-30-00-27
Sam Hauser3100001-21-20-011
Derrick White8331003-52-40-014
Payton Pritchard0100000-40-40-014
Luke Kornet0210000-00-00-011
Torrey Craig0000000-00-00-04
Neemias QuetaDNP---------
Jordan WalshDNP---------
Baylor ScheiermanDNP---------
Xavier TillmanDNP---------
Jrue HolidayDNP---------
Jaylen BrownDNP---------

San Antonio Spurs vs. Boston Celtics game summary

At the end of the opening period, the Boston Celtics had a 18-point lead over the San Antonio Spurs, 37-19. A 21-4 run towards the end of the quarter created the separation for Boston.

Jayson Tatum led Boston with 14 points, six rebounds and three assists on 6-for-9 shooting. Derrick White added eight points. On the other end, newly-acquired De'Aaron Fox had six points for San Antonio.

This is a developing story.

