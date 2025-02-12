San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics Predicted starting lineups and depth chart for Feb. 12 | 2024-25 NBA season

The San Antonio Spurs travel to Massachusetts on Wednesday to face the Boston Celtics at TD Gardens. The two teams are having contrasting seasons, with the Spurs hoping to snatch a play-in spot in the West while the Celtics are playing catch-up with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the East.
Currently 5.5 games behind the Cavaliers in the standings, the Celtics enter the matchup after back-to-back wins away from home against the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks. However, the Celtics' last home game was a 127-120 defeat to the Dallas Mavericks.
Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs are coming off a win against the Washington Wizards, who are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. The win however came after the team lost four of their five games before that as the Spurs hope to win back-to-back games for the first time since January 3.
The game against the Celtics will end the Spurs' six-game away stead, which saw them face five Easten Conference outfits, including the Boston Celtics. Despite the two teams having contrasting seasons, they have multiple stars on their roster, which should make for a spectacle.
San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics: Injury Reports
Spurs Injury report for Feb 12
The San Antonio Spurs will be without two players as they head to Boston to face the Celtics on Wednesday. Center Charles Bassey will miss the game against the reigning champions due to a knee injury, while forward Riley Minx has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a torn labrum.
Celtics Injury report for Feb 12
The Boston Celtics have four players out injured with Jrue Holiday (shoulder) and Torrey Craig (ankle) being listed as out for the game against the Spurs. Jaylen Brown (knee) and Anton Watson (thigh) are on the injury list too but are under day-to-day observation and might play on Wednesday.
San Antonio Spurs vs Boston Celtics: Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts
Spurs predicted starting lineups and depth charts
The San Antonio Spurs' starting five should include Chris Paul as point guard, DeAaron Fox as shooting guard, Devin Vassell as the small forward, Harisson Barnes as the power forward and Victor Wembanyama as the center.
Celtics predicted starting lineups and depth charts
The Boston Celtics starting five should include Derrick White as point guard, Payton Pritchard as shooting guard, Sam Hauser as the small forward, Jayson Tatum as the power forward and Kristaps Porzingis as the center.
Where and how to watch Spurs vs Celtics?
The game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Boston Celtics is scheduled for Wednesday, February 12 at the TD Gardens. This high-octave game is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET and will feature some of the biggest stars in the NBA. Fans can follow the coverage live on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and the CWSA networks.
Viewers online can also stream the game on the FUBO TV app or by purchasing the NBA League pass.
